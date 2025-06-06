Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Selected For Carelon Behavioral Health's Autism Provider Excellence Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to announce its selection as a participant in Carelon Behavioral Health's Autism Provider Excellence Program

- Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, IncSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a leader in providing exceptional care and support for neurodiverse individuals, is proud to announce its selection as a participant in Carelon Behavioral Health's Autism Provider Excellence Program. This recognition celebrates ABSI's nearly two decades of commitment to delivering high-quality ABA therapy services that improve the lives of individuals with autism and their families.The Autism Provider Excellence Program, created by Carelon Behavioral Health, identifies and partners with standout organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, adherence to evidence-based practices, and unparalleled dedication to enhancing outcomes for individuals with autism. ABSI's inclusion in this prestigious program underscores its steadfast commitment to setting and maintaining the highest standards in autism care. From its earliest days as an ABA therapy center in Orange County , to a provider of autism services globally, its commitment to top tier care remains the same."This recognition from Carelon Behavioral Health affirms our mission to unlock the potential of every individual we support," said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. "For nearly 20 years, we've worked tirelessly in every community we are in to provide customized, compassionate, and effective services to neurodiverse individuals. Being selected for this program only strengthens our resolve to continue raising the bar in autism services."What Sets Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Apart:Highly Trained Professionals: ABSI ensures that all behavior technicians receive comprehensive training, including certifications in applied behavior analysis techniques (ABAT or RBT) and CPR.Inclusive Care for All Ages: From infancy to adulthood, ABSI is committed to supporting neurodiverse individuals through specially designed services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), social skills groups, IEP consultations, and parent training programs.Proven Outcomes: ABSI focuses on delivering measurable progress, empowering individuals with practical skills to thrive across multiple environments throughout their lives.ABSI's participation in the Autism Provider Excellence Program is a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing top tier care, as we help individuals on the autism spectrum unlock their potential. By continuing to adhere to the highest standards and applying evidence-based practices, ABSI looks forward to making an even greater impact on the autism and healthcare communities.To learn more about Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and the services offered, visit autismbehaviorservices or contact ....About Carelon Behavioral HealthCarelon Behavioral Health (formerly Beacon Health Options) partners with organizations and providers to deliver effective, innovative, and person-centered care solutions. Its Autism Provider Excellence Program recognizes organizations that provide the highest levels of service and care in the autism community.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Founded in 2010 by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. operates under a single guiding principle-to enhance the quality of life for people on the autism spectrum through personalized interventions. From its beginnings in the city of Santa Ana, Ca., ABSI has always advocated for better services with a focus on evidence-based practices, building a team of experts to provide care that truly makes a difference.

