Legal Considerations For Remote Freelancers Launching Businesses

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With millions of Americans now embracing freelancing and freelance businesses, understanding the legal intricacies of forming a business entity has become more crucial than ever. The freelance workforce is experiencing a massive surge in interest as the desire to be one's own boss and work flexible hours is advertised heavily online and across all social media platforms.While the potential for comfortable success is grand, so is the potential for legal issues that can arise if a solid business structure and plan are not mapped out ahead of time. Legal factors that a new freelancing entrepreneur will need to be aware of include, but are not limited to, the following:- Choosing the right business structure (e.g., sole proprietorship, LLC, S-corp)- Drafting legally-sound contracts- Whether employees will be added in the near future or down the road- Protecting intellectual property rights- Understanding self-employment taxes and deductions- Complying with data privacy regulationsFreelancers who are starting their own businesses are urged to seek online legal resources like LegalMatch, the first ever attorney-client matching platform. LegalMatch can match individuals with experienced business lawyers for free while offering a robust online Law Library filled with educational articles on a multitude of legal topics, including business formation, business law, and more.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

