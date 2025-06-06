Incheck Named High Performer In G2's Grid® Report Celebrated For Unrivaled Customer Satisfaction And Support

InCheck High Performer Badge

G2 Recognition in the Spring 2025 Background Check Software Grid Report Highlights InCheck's People-First Approach and Industry-Leading Support

- Jen Waite, Chief Operating Officer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InCheck , a customer-service-driven leader in pre-employment screening and monitoring solutions, has been recognized as a High Performer for the first time in the prestigious Spring 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Background Check Software. This recognition, demonstrated by its 5-star profile reviews , underscores InCheck's commitment to exceptional service, robust compliance solutions, and an unrivaled candidate and client experience.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, recognized InCheck based on outstanding customer feedback. InCheck's average review campaign score is 4.9 out of 5 stars. A company must receive 10 or more reviews to be included in the report. These survey-backed results validate InCheck's mission to deliver screening, combining leading-edge technology with a high-touch, relationship-first approach.

"Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2.“Congratulations to InCheck for earning a coveted spot in our reports this season, a recognition powered by the authentic reviews of their customers."

VALIDATION OF INCHECK VALUE PROPOSITION

“We are incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful to our clients for recognizing the difference our team makes every day,” said Jen Waite, Chief Operating Officer at InCheck.“Being named a 'High Performer' and 'Easiest to Do Business With' reflects our personalized, people-first approach. From flexible solutions to hands-on support and rapid response times, we work hard to ensure the screening process is seamless, efficient, and transparent for both clients and candidates. We aim to make the onboarding experience less of a burden and more of a competitive advantage for every organization we serve.”



ABOUT INCHECK

InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider that delivers customized, compliant pre-employment solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and industries. Established in 2002 and headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a comprehensive suite of screening and monitoring services, including criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, drug screening, occupational health services, and reference checks. Known for its collaborative approach, InCheck provides flexible, tailored processes designed to deliver a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. With seamless technology integration across 50+ leading applicant tracking systems, InCheck streamlines the screening process through innovative features like adjudication coding, document routing, and automated adverse action procedures. Learn more about how InCheck's flexible and customized screening solutions can help your organization achieve compliance and efficiency by visiting inchecksolutions, emailing ..., or calling (414) 727-1718.

ABOUT G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually-including employees at all Fortune 500 companies-use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their businesses. To learn more about where you go for software, visit .

