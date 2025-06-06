Georgia Power Prepared For 2025 Hurricane Season

Company encourages customers to take time to prepare for above-average Atlantic Hurricane season;

Hurricane Helene response underscores importance of preparation and readiness

ATLANTA, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With June 1 marking the official start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting an above-average season (read more ), Georgia Power is committed to safely and reliably serving all customers, and prepared to respond to any hurricane or tropical storm which may impact Georgia.

Georgia Power continues to invest in the state's power grid, adding resiliency through advanced technologies and infrastructure upgrades. This includes the continued installation of smart, automated devices throughout the state's power grid which can be controlled remotely. This technology allows Georgia Power's operations team to reroute power and segment a power line, which isolates issues and results in fewer customers affected by an outage, and faster restoration for others. This self-healing technology proved integral during last year's Hurricane Helene – the most destructive storm in the company's history.

Safety during storm season is key, and Georgia Power encourages all customers to take proactive measures to safeguard their homes and families. Staying informed is also incredibly important during an emergency like a hurricane, tornado or severe thunderstorm, and the company offers the following resources for customers to stay connected and informed.

Stay Connected & Informed:



Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at , customers can visit this site to ensure their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. The map is updated regularly from teams in the field.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. Social Media – Follow Georgia Power across Facebook , Instagram and X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Safety Tips for Customers and Crews



Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If you must be on the roads, please move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire. Warn those going out to watch for and avoid downed wires.

Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be concealed. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line. Take care if using a portable generator. Follow all manufacturer's instructions, avoid using generators in enclosed spaces and be mindful of electrical safety. Click here for more safety tips.

Georgia Power Recognized for Hurricane Helene Response

In September 2024, Georgia Power faced the most catastrophic storm in its history with Hurricane Helene, which interrupted electric service to more than 1 million Georgians. In the weeks and months that followed the historic storm, line crews worked tirelessly to repair or replace over 11,000 power poles, address damage to more than 21,000 spans of wire-equivalent to approximately 1,000 miles-and replace over 5,000 transformers. Additionally, over 3,000 trees were removed or addressed on power lines to restore service to customers. In the hardest hit areas of the state, the damage to infrastructure from Helene was so severe Georgia Power needed to essentially rebuild parts of the grid, and took the opportunity to upgrade and add advanced technologies in many cases.

Georgia Power was recently recognized for the work of local power crews during Hurricane Helene in 2024 with the receipt of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Recovery Award. This award commended the company's exceptional efforts to swiftly restore service to the public in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"The worst from Hurricane Helene certainly brought out the best in every Georgia Power employee – starting with our line workers on the front lines of our response to the historic storm, aided and supported by every other employee who participated in restoration and rebuilding in the aftermath and months following. This award from EEI is a testament to their shared dedication and commitment to our neighbors and communities, and the excellence they bring in service for our customers when it counts the most," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "I'm honored to be a part of this incredible team and couldn't be more grateful for their dedication and commitment to being here for Georgia every day."

Read more about the award here .

