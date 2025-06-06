New Data: New Jersey's Statewide Student Mental Health Initiative Expands Access To Care, Reduces Student Costs

Utilization data from more than 78,000 counseling sessions show strong demand for flexible, inclusive mental health services

TRENTON, N.J., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) today released new data identifying key mental health needs among New Jersey's college students and underscoring the positive impact of a state-funded teletherapy program providing services that are free for students. Based on data from a statewide partnership with mental health provider Uwill, the findings highlight the delivery of over 78,000 counseling sessions to 18,223 college students at 45 institutions across New Jersey since the program launched in 2023.

"More students than ever before are balancing work, family, and academic responsibilities - including raising children and working full- or part-time jobs," said Governor Phil Murphy . "New Jersey is committed to empowering more students to pursue higher education and ensuring they have access to the support systems necessary to thrive. This data demonstrates the powerful impact of our state's investment in mental health and underscores our belief that higher education and upward mobility go hand in hand."

"New Jersey is rethinking student mental health - not as an add-on, but as a cornerstone of student success and our statewide college completion strategy," said Dr. Brian K. Bridges , secretary of higher education for the state of New Jersey. "Meeting students' mental health needs is essential to keeping them on track as they navigate family, personal, work, and financial responsibilities alongside academic commitments. Our state's investment in student mental health is ultimately about advancing completion and expanding economic opportunity."

As mental health and emotional stress rank among the top reasons students consider leaving college, supports delivered through the first-in-the-nation partnership complement on-campus wellness and counseling centers to build capacity and expand access. The data provides insights into how flexible, year-round, and culturally responsive care can meet students where they are. Key data trends include:



Flexible scheduling drives access : More than 1 in 4 sessions (30%) took place outside of traditional business hours, including 19.2% on weeknights and 9.6% on weekends.

Students are reaching out for support across all areas of life : Among students seeking counseling, the most common focus areas were self-esteem, loneliness, trauma, academic concerns, and body image.

Support continues when school is out : In 2024 alone, more than 12,000 therapy sessions occurred during summer break or winter intersession. More than 1,000 took place outside of New Jersey - reflecting students' need for continuity of care.

Substantial savings for students : With a typical therapy copay estimated at $30 per session, New Jersey students have saved a collective $2.2 million in out-of-pocket costs through the platform.

Culturally and linguistically diverse support matters : A majority of students selected counselors who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC), and a significant share sought care in a language other than English. Crisis connection assists students with urgent mental health needs: Over 1,200 Uhelp crisis connections occurred with a few active rescues in which students were hospitalized for more intensive care.

Today, students at all 45 participating public and independent public-mission institutions in New Jersey are eligible and encouraged to register on Uwill for free access to state-funded services until April 2026.

Through Uwill's platform, students can connect with a licensed counselor in less than 24 hours and choose a provider that best fits their needs. With 24/7, year-round access to a network of practitioners licensed in all 50 states and internationally, students are ensured continuity of care where and when they need it most, including during summer and winter breaks and outside of traditional business hours.

"New Jersey's commitment to mental health access is setting a new standard for how states can support their college students," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "This data makes clear that students need mental health support that is accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the realities of their lives, whether they're on campus or not."

