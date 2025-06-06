Anesthesia Drugs Market Set To Reach USD 8.6 Billion By 2032, Amid Rising Surgical Demand And Advancements In Anesthetics SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Unveils Strategic Insights into the U.S. Anesthesia Drugs Market's Projected Growth-Valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2023-As the Nation Leads in Surgical Volume and Technological Innovation in Anesthesia Delivery. Austin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anesthesia Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Anesthesia Drugs Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The anesthesia drugs market is rapidly growing, with global growth in surgical procedures and the evolution of anesthetics. Rising demand for anesthesia due to the incidence of chronic diseases, the developing population base of old age, and expansion in healthcare services.

Baxter International

Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novartis

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Avet Pharmaceuticals

Piramal Enterprises Par Pharmaceutical Anesthesia Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.6 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights:

By Drug, Propofol Segment Dominates the Market with 25.7% Market Share

The propofol segment led the anesthesia drugs market in 2024 because propofol is most commonly used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia. Propofol provides rapid onset and recovery times, which is why it is commonly used for outpatient and short-term procedures. It also remains a leader, in part, due to its good safety profile and efficacy for providing sedation during imaging and diagnostic procedures, including endoscopy.

By Route of Administration, Intravenous (IV) Segment Dominates the Market

The anesthesia drugs market was led by the IV segment with a 64.7% market share owing to the rapid onset of action, precise control of dosage, and preference among clinical practices in 2024. Intravenous (IV) general anesthesia for both induction and maintenance is a frequently utilized mechanism of general anesthesia for a number of procedures, ranging from outpatient surgeries to diagnostic procedures and emergency surgeries. It constitutes a good share of the market due to the intravenous administration of drugs such as propofol and ketamine.

By Application, Knee and Hip Replacement Segment Dominates the Market

The knee and hip replacement segment of the anesthesia drugs market held a major share in 2024, driven by the increasing number of osteoarthritis cases, coupled with the aging of the population worldwide. Anesthesia is critical to pain management and surgical precision when performing these orthopedic procedures, and this ensures strong demand for anesthetic agents.

By End-Use, the Hospitals Segment Dominates the Anesthesia Drugs Market

The hospitals segment accounted for 68.8% market share of the anesthesia drugs market in 2024. Due to complex surgeries requiring anesthesia are best performed in a hospital environment, those infrastructures come with skilled anesthesiologists and post-operative care–all things needed for complicated procedures. In addition, hospitals have access to a greater assortment of anesthetic medications and monitoring devices to administer them safely and effectively.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates the Anesthesia Drugs Market, Asia-Pacific anticipated to Register Fastest Growth

North America is the leading region in the anesthesia drugs market with a 36.95% market share in 2024, owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and high surgical volume, and favorable reimbursement policies, along with the increased use of anesthesia drugs. These factors create a strong base of leading pharmaceutical players and research and development; the region is also characterized by high adoption of modern anesthesia techniques.

The fastest growth in the anesthesia drugs market is anticipated for Asia-Pacific due to a fast-growing population, rising health care expenditure, and a rise in surgical procedures. China and India are improving the range of hospitals available, as well as access to hospitals.

Anesthesia Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug



Sevoflurane

Propofol

Dexmedetomidine

Remifentanil

Desflurane

Midazolam Others - (Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental, etc.)

By Route Of Administration



Intravenous Inhaled

By Application



Heart Surgeries

Cancer

General Surgery

Knee And Hip Replacements Others

By End-Use



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

