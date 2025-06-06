Antelope Surgical Solutions To Present At BIO International Convention 2025

Antelope Surgical Solutions is pioneering fluorescence-guided surgery and radioligand imaging with its FDA IND-cleared platform, AS1986NS.

- Amy Wu, MD, FACS, Founder & CEO, Antelope Surgical SolutionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Antelope Surgical Solutions , a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering radioligand and fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for precision surgery, announced today that it will deliver a company presentation at the BIO International Convention 2025 , the world's largest biotechnology partnering event.Dr. Amy Wu, Founder and CEO, will present an overview of Antelope's platform and development pipeline on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM ET in Room 153B at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.The presentation will introduce Antelope's dual-modality platform combining radioligand and fluorescent imaging for use in real-time cancer detection, surgical guidance, and biopsy targeting. The company's lead asset, AS1986NS , is FDA IND-cleared and entering Phase 1/2 clinical trials in prostate cancer. Built on a flexible small molecule scaffold, AS1986NS is FDA IND-cleared for fluorescent surgical use, with future potential for PET imaging and radiotherapeutic applications currently under development.“We look forward to engaging with potential partners and investors at BIO,” said Dr. Wu.“Our goal is to bring greater precision to cancer surgery through a unified, scalable platform.”Antelope Surgical Solutions will participate in BIO's one-on-one partnering system, and welcomes meetings with potential collaborators.Antelope is open to motivated clinical collaborators for investigator-initiated pilot studies, as well as high-volume surgical centers interested in participating in its planned Phase 3 trial. Interested investigators or institutions are encouraged to reach out directly.For more information or to request a meeting, please visit or contact ....Dr. Wu will also have a presence at the Society of Robotic Surgery 2025 Annual Meeting in Strasbourg, France this July. More details to follow.About Antelope Surgical SolutionsAntelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. is a New York-based biotechnology company developing a dual-modality imaging platform combining radioligand and fluorescent technologies. The company leverages AI-driven drug manufacturing and a proprietary imaging system to enhance surgical decision-making and oncologic outcomes.

