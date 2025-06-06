Choctaw Nation And Healthy Together Launch Streamlined Summer EBT Program In Just Six Weeks

MIAMI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading provider of health and human services technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to support the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority's Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) Program.

This collaboration brings a modern, mobile-first platform to the Summer EBT program, streamlining application management, participant communication, and program administration in a secure, easy-to-use system.

"We are honored to work alongside the Choctaw Nation to enhance the way vital nutrition benefits are delivered to children and families," said Jared Allgood, CEO at Healthy Together. "Our shared goal is to make the process faster, simpler, and more accessible for both participants and program staff."

Healthy Together's platform empowers the Choctaw Nation to more efficiently manage the Summer EBT program, reducing manual processes, improving data accuracy, and providing real-time visibility into program operations. Built with tribal and government programs in mind, the platform supports seamless participant engagement and ensures critical benefits are delivered without unnecessary delays.

The solution went live in just six weeks, enabling the Choctaw Nation to quickly begin serving families ahead of the summer season.

Key Benefits Include:



Improved Efficiency : Centralized dashboards, configurable workflows, and automated processes minimize administrative burden and free up staff time.

Streamlined Participant Experience : Families can easily apply for Summer EBT benefits, access support resources, and communicate directly with staff through a secure, mobile and web application.

Real-Time Communication : Built-in two-way messaging enables rapid, personalized communication between program administrators and participants, reducing confusion and increasing engagement. Data-Driven Insights : Real-time reporting & analytics offer valuable visibility into program performance, allowing teams to track application progress, monitor participant engagement, and make informed decisions.

Healthy Together's hands-on, collaborative implementation approach ensures the platform is configured to meet the specific needs of the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority. "This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to better serve our community," said Shelly Rector, Senior Director of Health Services Food and Nutrition Programs at Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority. "We've been thrilled with how seamlessly the platform has helped simplify processes for families while giving our team the tools they need to run the program more effectively."

By focusing on accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, Healthy Together and the Choctaw Nation are working together to ensure that more families can easily access the resources they need during the summer months with less friction and greater confidence.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a technology company helping government and tribal agencies modernize the delivery of public health and human services programs. Its secure, mobile-first platforms simplify eligibility, enrollment, and benefit management while empowering recipients through intuitive, accessible tools.

About the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest federally recognized tribe in the United States. Through the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, the Nation serves its members with a wide range of health and social service programs rooted in a tradition of care, innovation, and community support.

SOURCE Healthy Together

