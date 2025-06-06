Nicklas Medical Staffing (NMS) Announces Name Change To Become, NICKLAS LABORATORY STAFFING

ORLANDO, Fla. and WAYNE, Pa., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklas Medical Staffing, an Argosy Healthcare Partners portfolio company, is proud to announce that, effective immediately, the organization will be known as Nicklas Laboratory Staffing (NLS). In conjunction with the name change, NLS is excited to unveil its new website, , designed to provide a more seamless and user-friendly career search experience. The site features an intuitive design, faster navigation, and exclusive access to laboratory workforce opportunities.

This evolution better reflects NLS's identify as the only U.S. staffing agency founded by a Pathologists' Assistant (PA) and focused exclusively on laboratories.

For more than 12 years, Nicklas has been built in the lab, for the lab. Backed by deep industry expertise and access to specialized talent, NLS eliminates workforce limitations to ensure that clinical and anatomic laboratories are fully staffed without disruption to patient care.

"Increasingly, healthcare staffing companies are trying to be everything to everyone for all industry specialties. At NLS, we remain true to our founding mission and singular focus on the laboratory community. Nicklas was created by a practicing PA who believed there was a better way to meet the unique needs of labs," said Rob Terranova, Vice President of Recruiting and Client Success.

"The name change – just one word – reinforces our commitment to the laboratory sector. Coupled with the new website, it helps clarify and expand our role in delivering highly specialized workforce solutions. Today, we place Pathologists' Assistants, Histotechnicians/Histotechnologists, Cytologists, MLTs/MLSs, and Laboratory Leaders in both short-term and long-term roles at healthcare facilities nationwide. Nicklas is more than just a standard workforce partner – we are advocates for the vital community of laboratory professionals," said Josh Mohler, CEO.

The transition to Nicklas Laboratory Staffing positions the organization to sharpen its focus, expand its reach, strengthen partnerships, and build broader support – while honoring its legacy of advocacy for the laboratory industry.

While the name is different, our mission will remain the same:

"Dedicated to Laboratories, Aligned to People."

For further information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Nicklas Laboratory Staffing

Josh Mohler, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicklas Laboratory Staffing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED