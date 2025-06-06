Spectrum Medical Hires LGBTQ+ Healthcare Pioneer As New Medical Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Grossman to Spectrum Medical Care Center and believe that his experience will be instrumental in growing our primary care services and achieving our vision for the future," said Thanis Vanig, M.D., founder of Spectrum Medical Care Center. "On a personal level, we have a shared experience, being among the small group of physicians who were on the frontline in the early days of HIV care and also have a shared philosophy in blending medical excellence with community-focused care."

Dr. Grossman most recently worked at The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, helping to grow its new primary care clinic. Before that, he worked at Archwell Health and Howard Brown Health, the Midwest's largest LGBTQ+ healthcare primary care provider. He served as the Medical Director at Midway Specialty Care in Wilton Manors, FL, and the Conant Medical Foundation in San Francisco, specializing in HIV care and education, and practiced at Cleveland Clinic Florida. He was also the Executive Director of the American Academy of HIV Medicine, leading an organization of 2,100 frontline HIV providers and worked at Fenway Community Health in Boston as a clinician and Associate Director for Industry-Sponsored Trials.

"I am honored to join a team of such dedicated individuals who have achieved so much in such little time; guided by a keen understanding of the needs of LGBTQ+ patients," said Spectrum Medical Care Center Medical Director, Howard Grossman, M.D. "Like Spectrum, I too believe that healthcare is a partnership; when patients see me, they can expect care rooted in years of experience, but they will also feel heard. Ultimately, healthcare is about them, and they can expect an environment where they feel comfortable and want to visit."

A graduate of Haverford College and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, Dr. Grossman completed his residency at Kings County Hospital, where he encountered some of the first AIDS cases in the 1980s.

"At its core, delivering care to LGBTQ+ patients is about treating individuals with respect, honoring their autonomy, and addressing their unique needs. It's more than just medicine; it's creating a judgment-free space where people feel valued, can openly discuss their sexual health, and access both treatment and education tailored to them" emphasized Grossman.

Hear first-hand from Dr. Grossman about his perspective on what it will take to end the HIV epidemic, the urgency surrounding sexual health education and strategies to deliver the best primary care to the LGBTQ+ community on the Spectrum Medical Care Center YouTube channel .

About Spectrum Medical

Spectrum Medical Care Center is a leading provider of primary care, preventative care, HIV care, PrEP, PEP and STI testing services, and has been meeting the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community in the Phoenix area since 1997. Spectrum Medical's growing team of experienced medical professionals and staff proudly serve all patients with state-of-the-art, competent and compassionate care. They are deeply committed to healthcare equality in the community.

SOURCE Spectrum Medical Care Center