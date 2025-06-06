Comerica Bank Metro Detroit Shred Day Returns To Safely Secure And Protect Your Information On June 14

FREE document shredding and electronics recycling by Iron Mountain and Information Systems Resources available at Comerica's Great Lakes Campus

DETROIT, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank encourages the public to bring paper documents and computer equipment and accessories for recycling, free of charge, to Comerica's Great Lakes Campus (36455 Corporate Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48331) on Saturday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the return of its 16th annual Metro Detroit Shred Day .

This marks the second year that Comerica will host Shred Day in Farmington Hills at its corporate operations campus that opened in 2024.

Comerica is partnering with Iron Mountain Incorporated and Information System Resources (ISR) to offer residents, small businesses and nonprofit organizations an opportunity to securely dispose of sensitive documents, computers, keyboards, monitors and cellular devices. Along with securely disposing of sensitive documents and electronics, Comerica is helping fight hunger by collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank , which supports Southeastern Michigan.

"Shred Day offers our community and small businesses an opportunity to help protect their personal and sensitive information from identity theft and potential breaches," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "As fraud losses continue to rise according to the Federal Trade Commission1, we must do our due diligence in safeguarding both paper and electronic data from exposure to criminals. Safe storage and destruction are critical steps to avoiding potential fraud, and we appreciate Iron Mountain and Information Systems Resources for their support in providing these services to the community free of charge during our annual event."

Last year, during Comerica's first Shred Day in Farmington Hills, more than 1,100 vehicles were processed and approximately 169,000 pounds of paper were securely destroyed. Additionally, approximately 17,000 pounds of computer electronics were recycled.

Beyond fraud prevention, Shred Day also contributes to sustainability and food security initiatives.

In 2024, generous community donations from Shred Day participants resulted in over 2,000 non-perishable food donations and approximately $4,500 in cash donations that, combined, generated more than 28,000 meals.

"As one of the more dynamic community engagements, Comerica's Shred Day in Southeast Michigan combines fraud prevention with positively impacting the environment and reducing food insecurity in our region," said Davis. "Not only are paper and computer electronics recycled and kept out of landfills, but those using this service over the years have also been quite generous in supporting Gleaners in their ongoing mission to feed those in need with nutritious and healthy meals."

In its 15-year history, Comerica Shred Day in metro Detroit has collected nearly 1.3 million pounds of shredded documents, which has then been turned into recycled pulp. The process of recycling paper into new paper products generates 74% less air pollution and uses 50% less water than producing paper from traditional forest products.

Since 2016, when Metro Detroit Shred Day first added electronic recycling, the event has processed approximately 78,000 pounds of computer electronics.

Last year marked the 10th year of Gleaners Community Food Bank's inclusion in the annual event, which has, throughout this duration, received over 17,000 pounds of food and approximately $23,000 in cash donations, resulting in over 95,000 generated meals

ARRIVAL ENTRY AND EXIT

Participants should arrive by using West 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, turn onto Investment Drive, and into Comerica's office campus at 36455 Corporate Drive in Farmington Hills. For safety precautions, participants should remain in their vehicles as volunteers direct traffic through the drop off locations and assist in unloading items. Vehicles will be directed to exit onto westbound Corporate Drive towards Halsted Road.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

In addition to securely shredding sensitive documents, Information Systems Resources will securely dispose and recycle computer equipment.

Acceptable small computer/electronic devices and accessories include: CPUs, laptops, LCD displays, all-in-ones, servers, switches, hubs, keyboards, mice, speakers, wireless internet cards, hard drives, optical drives, circuit boards, wires and handheld equipment (cellphones, two-way radios, pagers and PDAs).

SHREDDING HUNGER

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan will be on site during Metro Detroit Shred Day to accept monetary and non-perishable food donations.

Gleaners provides food to more than 600 partner agencies, including schools, soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and others across the region, and supplements efforts of those partners by offering direct service drive-up grocery distributions. Every dollar donated provides three meals, and 94 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs.

ACCEPTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

Consider shredding any paper documents no longer needed that contain sensitive information (name, address, Social Security number, account numbers, etc.) to prevent them from falling into the hands of identity thieves or dumpster divers. Document examples include outdated utility invoices, bank statements, medical records, credit card offers and old tax documents, just to name a few.

Shred Day also accepts computer equipment and accessories, such as computer systems and accessories, handheld devices, office equipment, and specified batteries.

For more information and a complete list of accepted and prohibited items, please visit Comerica/shreddaymi .

