AMERICA's SWEETHEARTS - THE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS - BECOME CHARLOTTE TILBURY DARLINGS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership represents both brands' mission of bringing confidence and joy to all, along with a dedication to delivering unrivalled performance and next-level endurance – whether that's on the field or through performance-driven beauty innovations. Echoing Charlotte's global mission of empowerment and confidence for everyone everywhere, the partnership shines a light on one of the most iconic cheerleading squads in the world. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are a symbol of strength and empowerment, providing a source of delight, entertainment and inspiration for millions of fans globally. It also unites two powerhouse businesses led by visionary women: Charlotte Tilbury, President, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer and Founder of her eponymous beauty brand; and Charlotte Jones, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. Together, they share a mutual passion of championing women and giving them a platform to inspire.

As the DCC's beauty partner for makeup, skincare and fragrance, Charlotte Tilbury will bring the exciting new partnership to life with dedicated social media content and collaborations with superstar squad members. It will also include unmissable pop-up events and appearances, and brand takeovers, so that they can feel and look like the most confident versions of themselves on and off the field. Charlotte Tilbury touch-up stations will be available at AT&T Stadium during select Cowboys home games, offering fans a fun and elevated beauty experience to enjoy on gameday.

The partnership aims to bring Charlotte's message of empowerment to the NFL's hundreds of millions of fans around the world*. It will be an important opportunity to introduce the magical world of Charlotte Tilbury to America's largest sports stage, so that even more people can unlock the magic of confidence through the transformative power of makeup, skincare and fragrance. Available in Sephora and Ulta stores across North America, the US is a key market for Charlotte Tilbury and in 2024 it ranked as the #3 makeup brand in the US**. The global popularity of Charlotte Tilbury products is unrivalled, with one Pillow Talk product sold every 3 seconds***, one Hollywood Flawless Filter sold every 13 seconds**** and one of Charlotte's Magic Cream sold every minute*****.

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, President, Chairman, Chief Creative Officer, and Founder of Charlotte Tilbury, said:

"Darlings, I am so thrilled to be the OFFICIAL BEAUTY PARTNER of the sensational, incredible, unstoppable DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS! They channel CONFIDENCE, STRENGTH and EMPOWERMENT, and, just like me, they understand that makeup has the transformative power to change your energy, so you can LIVE A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS and PURSUE YOUR BIGGEST and BOLDEST DREAMS. When you feel and look like the MOST CONFIDENT, BEAUTIFUL VERSION of yourself, there is nothing you cannot do.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' motto is 'often imitated but never equalled', which instantly resonated with me. I always say INNOVATE, NEVER IMITATE and DARE TO DREAM IT, DARE TO BELIEVE IT, DARE TO DO IT! Since day one, I have set out to DISRUPT and TRANSFORM the beauty landscape, just as the DCC has done in the world of sport and entertainment. They have REDEFINED cheerleading and REVOLUTIONISED the popularity of the sport – they embody excellence in all its forms! That's why our FIRST EVER SPORTS PARTNERSHIP in the US is a WINNING MATCH destined to INSPIRE and EXCITE MILLIONS.

I cannot wait to bring the MAGIC of CHARLOTTE TILBURY to AMERICA'S BIGGEST SPORTS STAGE and create so many magical moments with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

I cannot wait for America's Sweethearts to become Charlotte Tilbury Darlings!"

Charlotte Jones, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer, Dallas Cowboys, said:

"The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Charlotte Tilbury – both instantly recognizable, unapologetically authentic and rooted in excellence. This first-of-its-kind partnership isn't just about beauty products, it's about aligning with a brand that shares our values of empowerment, self-expression, and high performance in all that we do. We are honored to have the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders serve as a leading example of Charlotte Tilbury's mission, one that encourages confidence, celebrates uniqueness and inspires women everywhere to be the best version of themselves. When women lift each other up, we don't just step – we leap into greatness."

The partnership with The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is Charlotte Tilbury's latest move into the world of sport, following its landmark partnership with F1 ACADEMYTM, which supports young female racing drivers. Charlotte Tilbury is the first ever beauty brand and female-founded brand to sponsor the Academy and the collaboration sets out to empower the next generation of young women in motorsport. This propels Charlotte's mission to unlock the magic of confidence in everyone, everywhere so that they can makeup their destiny.

* Based on latest NFL figures

**Source: Circana, LLC, US Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Makeup Dollar Sales, January – November 2024

***Based on internal global sales (Looker) from NOV2023-OCT2024 and selling period of 12 hours per day, 7 days per week

****Based on internal global sales (Looker) from JAN24-DEC24 and selling period of 24 hours per day, 7 days per week

***** Based on global sales figures for Charlotte's Magic Cream from December 2023 – November 2024

ABOUT CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Launched in September 2013 by iconic beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty was born out of Charlotte's long-held desire to empower everyone to feel like the most beautiful version of themselves, helping people around the world gain the confidence to achieve their biggest and boldest dreams.

Charlotte has bottled the beauty secrets discovered over 30 years of working on fashion editorials & campaigns, catwalk shows and red carpets around the world into her innovative, boundary-breaking products. The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty universe of skincare, makeup, and fragrance is for everyone, everywhere - suitable for all skin tones, shades and types, is backed by research and loved by A-list celebrities and beauty fans alike. Created to beautify and improve the look and feel of everyone everywhere, each product is formulated in world-leading laboratories using ingredients of the highest quality and presented in a distinctive range of sophisticated, glamorous and luxurious packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to break records across regions, channels, and categories. The company now employs over 3,000 people globally and sells over 500 products across colour, complexion, skincare and fragrance. Charlotte Tilbury has a physical presence in over 50 global markets, as well as via charlottetilbury and the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty App (available on iOS and Android) and has over 3,000 points of distribution worldwide including department stores and travel retail.

ABOUT THE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, also known as "America's Sweethearts", have been often imitated throughout sports, but never equaled in terms of beauty, style, athleticism, and worldwide popularity since their inception in the 1960s. As pioneers of their own powerful and dynamic style of dance in their iconic blue and white star-spangled uniform, they've become an iconic symbol in America and a global brand, as evidenced by inclusion in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The team has also been featured in two made-for-television movies and has a widespread presence in branded merchandise including a collector's edition Barbie, posters, and calendars.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform for more than 90,000 fans at all Cowboys home games in AT&T Stadium. Their influence extends far beyond the stadium, having cemented their place in pop culture with two made-for-television movies and 16 seasons as Country Music Television's highest-rated and longest-running series. Most recently, they premiered at No. 1 on Netflix with the first season of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, with a second season set to air in June 2025 also perform around the world on USO Tours for American military personnel and their families, having now completed 86 tours spanning 46 years. They've received the USO's Spirit of Hope Award, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall of Fame Award, and The American Legion's Distinguished Service Medal. The team also makes countless community service appearances in support of worthy causes extending their impact well beyond entertainment.

