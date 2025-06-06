Eplus Receives Nutanix Portfolio Partner Of The Year Award

Company Additionally Earns Premiere Partner Status

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has been recognized by Nutanix as its Portfolio Partner of the Year during Nutanix Next in Washington, D.C.

ePlus earned this award for its success and notable capability in helping customer organizations leverage the Nutanix portfolio of hyperconverged products to virtualize their data centers and to gain enhanced management efficiencies across virtualized platforms. ePlus has worked closely with customers to strategize, build and successfully deploy flexible and resilient solutions that provide foundational strength and forward-looking capabilities.

Additionally, earlier this year, ePlus successfully attained Premier status, the highest competency level in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program and is one of only eight providers to have achieved this level of proficiency.

Premier Resellers are elite partners and trusted advisors who have demonstrated deep expertise in selling and delivering comprehensive Nutanix cloud platform solutions. Their extensive product, administration and services competencies allow them to provide exceptional value and support to their customers.

"We are appreciative of this award and so proud to be recognized for the significant level of Nutanix expertise we have worked to attain, and which we utilize, to provide customers with exceptional service," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, leading partnerships, marketing, and strategy at ePlus. "Our deep sales, technical and services delivery competencies provide indescribable value to our customers as we work with them to successfully adopt hybrid multicloud solutions. So much of modern business is data-dependent and data-driven, and our ability to help set our customers up for success now and into the future is significant."

"ePlus' exceptional efforts and collaboration with Nutanix over the past year has earned them every bit of this recognition," said Christian Goffi, vice president, Americas Channel Sales. "I'm excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to strengthen our partnership and continue to be impressed by ePlus' level of knowledge, dedication to helping its customers achieve the best outcomes and commitment to exceptional service."

About ePlus inc.

