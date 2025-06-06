Lung Cancer Patient Advocates Join World's Largest Oncology Conference

The seven lung cancer advocates from across the country attended cutting-edge presentations and live sessions about lung cancer research and treatment advances. LiveLung ASCO Scholars included lung cancer survivors Leslie LaChance of Nashville, TN, Debbie Pickworth of Garden City, MI, Maida Mangiameli of Hawthorn Woods, IL, Rosemary Conway of Wayland, MA, and Maggie McCloskey of Moraga, CA along with lung cancer survivor and care partner team Wendy and Larry Brooks of Kirkwood, MO.

"Attending ASCO for the first time was both overwhelming and empowering," said Wendy Brooks, Small Cell Lung Cancer survivor. "Discovering that I'm part of groundbreaking research for Small Cell Lung Cancer was a milestone of hope I didn't expect. Thanks to LiveLung's incredible support and training, I went in knowing what to anticipate, which made all the difference in navigating this experience with confidence and clarity."

The initiative aimed to bridge the gap among lung cancer patients, advocates, researchers, clinicians, and the biopharmaceutical industry, ensuring the patient voice is integral to shaping the future of lung cancer research and care.

"As we have made advances in the management of lung cancer, patient advocacy has become ever more critical," said Dr. Shirish Gadgeel, medical oncologist at Henry Ford Cancer Institute. "It was wonderful to learn about LiveLung's inaugural Lung Cancer Advocates at ASCO program. It brought me even greater joy that one of my patients who I have known for 12 years was a participant in this program. I hope I get the opportunity to work more with this group and provide support to its activities."

In addition to patient advocates' participation at ASCO, LiveLung had an ASCO-Sponsored Patient Advocacy Booth, where the organization shared information about their lung cancer patient educational resources.

"The annual ASCO conference is always a highlight of my year," said Dusty Donaldson, 20-year lung cancer survivor and founder of LiveLung, "but being able to bring so many others to their first ASCO made this year more special than ever."

About LiveLung

LiveLung is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to improve health outcomes by advancing lung cancer education, early detection, and compassion for people impacted by lung cancer. We do this by hosting a network of monthly educational community lung cancer patient groups. We provide resource bags to dozens of cancer centers where nurse navigators give them to newly diagnosed lung cancer patients.