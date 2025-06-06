Mandatory Notification Of Trade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached are forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders relating to automatic cash settlement of synthetic shares awarded by shareholders at the 2023 and 2024 Annual General Meetings, which fully vested on the date of the 2025 AGM.

New synthetic shares were awarded by shareholders to the directors of the Company at the 2025 AGM with two-year vesting.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachments



Settlement of synthetic shares to members of the Board of Directors June 2025 Award of synthetic shares to members of the Board of Directors June 2025