Highco : Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meeting) May 31, 2025 20 455 403 806 842 22 284 457 21 477 615 April 30, 2025 20 455 403 810 840 22 284 457 21 473 617 March 31, 2025 20 455 403 809 380 22 282 875 21 473 495 February 28, 2025 20 455 403 812 886 22 282 791 21 469 905 January 31, 2025 20 455 403 818 981 22 282 977 21 463 996 December 31, 2024 20 455 403 817 845 22 282 774 21 464 929

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 450 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46

... ...

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly Gross Profit

Q2 and H1 2025 Gross Profit: Tuesday, 22 July 2025

Q3 and 9-months 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 15 October 2025

2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

Analyst Meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts – SFAF)

2025 Half-year Earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m.: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Earnings

2025 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 10 September 2025

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to .

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment

Shareholding as 31_05_2025