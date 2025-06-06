Senti Bio To Participate In A Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted By Chardan Capital Markets, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moderated webcast fireside chat with members of Senti management and Chardan senior research analyst, Geulah Livshits, PhD on Monday, June 9th at 3:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it will participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Chardan Capital Markets, LLC on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

For the fireside chat, Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer , Kanya Rajangam, M.D., Ph.D. President, Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer, and Jay Cross, Chief Financial Officer of Senti Biosciences will join Chardan senior research analyst, Geulah Livshits, PhD for the moderated discussion.

Register for the event here .

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company's wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti's Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

