Austin Alliance Group Delivers Disc Workplace Training For Global Apple Teams

New cohort joins long-running collaboration to strengthen communication and emotional intelligence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG) recently facilitated a two-part virtual DiSC Workplace training for a new department within Apple , continuing a longstanding partnership that spans global teams across China, Germany, Ireland, and the United States.This latest engagement began when a department at Apple reached out with a clear challenge: they wanted to offer Everything DiSC Workplace sessions for their full team, but didn't have an internal certified facilitator to lead it. With just a three-week lead time to administer assessments and prepare for delivery, AAG stepped in to facilitate the sessions and provide support for participants across multiple time zones.Each participant completed the Catalyst-enabled Everything DiSC Workplace assessment ahead of the sessions. The training focused on helping individuals understand their own communication preferences, how those preferences shape team dynamics, and better ways to work through interpersonal differences.The sessions were interactive, practical, and grounded in real workplace realities. Participants explored what motivates them, what stresses them out, and how people with different communication styles interpret situations and respond under pressure. Breakout rooms gave participants space to apply what they were learning, and many shared insights in post-session feedback that highlighted the real-time value of the experience.One participant noted,“In my 1-on-1s with team members who already attended, we actually reviewed our profile similarities and differences. It served as a good conversation starter in helping build more empathy.” Another shared,“Everyone who participated really felt this was very useful in helping gain an understanding of how people's personalities shape their perspective.”The DiSC framework helped participants see that no one style is better than another, and that we're all a blend of behaviors, preferences, and tendencies. By normalizing these differences and providing clear language and strategies, the sessions helped lay the groundwork for deeper collaboration and a more emotionally intelligent team culture.The Catalyst platform added even more value by giving participants a place to return after the sessions. Colleague comparisons, ongoing self-reflection tools, and built-in learning prompts made it clear this wasn't a one-and-done training, but the beginning of a longer-term learning journey.AAG's facilitation also emphasized the power of empathy and perspective-taking, reinforcing the idea that understanding how others see the world is incredibly necessary for effective teamwork. One participant highlighted the value of extending the learning beyond the session itself:“It provided a framework for understanding people's personalities and how it shapes their perspective. This needs to be followed with deliberate introspection and actions that one must take to build empathy and successfully navigate the differences. This session touched upon it, and the profiles have tips, but I suspect that is a skill that needs non-trivial and sustained effort.”This most recent cohort marks the beginning of a multi-session commitment. Four additional cohorts from the department are scheduled to participate in the coming months, expanding the ripple effect of the training across even more teams. The ongoing nature of the work reflects Apple's long-standing investment in learning and development – and its trust in AAG to support that growth.ABOUT AUSTIN ALLIANCE GROUPAustin Alliance Group partners with organizations to improve how people work together. Through coaching, strategy, and culture-focused facilitation, AAG helps leaders create clarity, build better teams, and foster a workplace where human connection is just as important as business performance.

