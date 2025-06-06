From Screen To Scene: Leesa Rowland Celebrates The Hamptons Summer Season At Marina St. Barth

Leesa Rowland (Photo Credit: David Warren SIPA for AP)

Marina Cocher (Photo Credit: David Warren SIPA for AP)

Kobi Halperin (Photo Credit: David Warren SIPA for AP)

Carole Alexander, Victoria Schneps (Photo Credit: David Warren SIPA for AP)

BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: Lawlor Media Group)

Actress, author and philanthropist Leesa Rowland hosted an afternoon celebration at Marina St. Barth in Southampton in honor of her new cover.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Actress, author, and philanthropist Leesa Rowland hosted an afternoon celebration at Marina St. Barth in Southampton in honor of her new cover in Mann About Town. The occasion also marked an unofficial kickoff to the 2025 Hamptons summer season.Known for her presence on screen and in society circles, Rowland is also the founder of Animal Ashram, a nonprofit supporting animal welfare. Her effervescent spirit and signature style were on full display as she greeted guests and posed with her magazine cover.With locations in both Southampton and East Hampton, as well as Florida and online at her website, the Marina St. Barth boutique is a beacon of resort chic-an extension of the lifestyle Marina Cocher, founder, brought with her from the French Caribbean Island of St. Barthélemy. This season, Marina St. Barth has a fresh edit of must-have pieces from iconic and emerging designers, tailored for beachside brunches, sunset soirées, and everything in between.The festive affair featured BIATCH Tequila-the unapologetically bold, 100% woman-owned brand known for combining traditional Mexican craftsmanship with edgy modern flair-and Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits, which served their signature rosé and select summer pours.On hand was designer Carole Alexander, showcasing her Alexander by Design summer handbag collection-luxurious, hand-adorned totes that combine classic craftsmanship with playful inspiration. The brand's whimsical Amalfi-inspired styles were a hit among attendees. All the while the stylish boutique with its of-the-moment summer styles provided the perfect backdrop to the festivities.Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Peter Thomas Roth, Jean Shafiroff, Victoria Schneps, Carole Alexander, Larry Wohl, Maribel Lieberman, Marina Cocher, Hank Stampfl, Donna Rubin, Pamela Morgan, Kobi Halperin, Kathy Prounis, Noreen Donovan and passer-by Financier John Paulson took a moment to greet guests.The event benefited Hamptons Summer Songbook by-the-Sea, an acclaimed musical initiative produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone of LTV, which brings theatrical excellence and Broadway-caliber talent to the East End through special concerts and performances all summer long.About Leesa Rowland:The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three's Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen's Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.For more information, visit leesarowland

