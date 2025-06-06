Radsite Seeks Nominations For Accreditation And Standards Committees

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

RadSite's Six Accreditation Programs Supported by Volunteer Committees

- Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical OfficerANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees for the 2025-2026 term. Committee terms run from July 1 to June 30 annually.Committee members support standards development activities and make objective accreditation decisions. RadSite is seeking nominations for the following:* The Accreditation Committee: charged with making accreditation determinations, supervising on-site and virtual audits, and reviewing RadSite's accreditation policies.* The Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Standards Committee: drafts and revises standards for CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine imaging systems and their associated specialty modules.* The Cone Beam CT ADI Standards Committee: drafts and revises standards for dental and medical Cone Beam CT imaging systems.* The Remote Scanning Standards Workgroup: drafting RadSite's new Remote Scanning Operation Accreditation Program.To learn more about volunteering for one of RadSite's advisory committees or to nominate a professional, please contact RadSite at ... or (443) 440-5622.“RadSite's volunteer committee system facilitates important oversight, ensuring that both its standards development and accreditation review process is effective and incorporates current quality benchmarks,” notes Angela Graber EVP, Diagnostic Imaging Solutions, Catalyst MedTech.“As a RadSite volunteer, I appreciate the in-depth discussions associated with key standards development issues. RadSite encourages honest feedback by its committee members on many hot topics with a primary goal of improving the standards.”Volunteers from a broad cross-section of the healthcare industry participate in RadSite's committees, including imaging suppliers, health care professionals, consumer representatives, business experts, employer representatives, association executives, and government officials.“RadSite utilizes a broad array of experts to ensure objective and informed decision-making,” said Mark Hiatt, MD, RadSite's Chief Medical Officer.“RadSite's 75+ committee volunteers promote transparency and accountability by key industry thought leaders to promote meaningful quality in advanced diagnostic imaging.” Dr. Hiatt serves as Vice-Chair of the RadSite Standards Committee and is a member of the Accreditation Committee.RadSite has earned the reputation of offering an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. RadSite's Accreditation Programs cover six key areas:* Computed Tomography Accreditation* Magnetic Resonance Imaging Accreditation* Nuclear Medicine Accreditation (including SPECT, PET and PET/CT)* Dental Cone Beam CT Accreditation* Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation* Remote Scanning Operations Accreditation“RadSite's committee participants support RadSite's mission to promote quality and performance-based imaging,” said Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and Chief Executive Officer.“Committee volunteers help ensure that our standards are properly developed and updated, and our accreditation review process is meaningful and consistent. Under RadSite's governance structure, the Standards Committee approves our accreditation programs, and the Accreditation Committee approves each accreditation applicant.To learn more about RadSite, visit . To learn more about RadSite's complimentary webinars, click here .###About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or ....

