Amy Stockberger To Speak At Housingwire's The Gathering

How Lifetime Home SupportTM Turns Clients Into Raving Fans and Agents Into Lifers

- Amy Stockberger, CEO and cofounder of Amy Stockberger Real Estate SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Stockberger , CEO and cofounder of Amy Stockberger Real Estate and creator of the Lifetime Home SupportTM model , will be a featured speaker at HousingWire's annual event, The Gathering, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, with her session titled“Stop Bleeding Talent: Why Your Best Agents Are Leaving - And How to Keep Them” scheduled from 2:45 PM to 3:05 PM MDT.As the leader of South Dakota's #1 team since 2017 and currently ranked #52 in the nation, Stockberger has proven what's possible when you build a service-driven, systemized business that creates raving fans. Her Lifetime Home SupportTM model equips agents with the tools to not only win more clients but keep them for life, creating repeat and referral machines that multiply production without relying on cold leads or high-fee referrals.At The Gathering, Stockberger will walk team leaders and brokers through her proven framework to turn clients into raving fans who come back again and again. How to build a business that runs on repeat and referral sales. Give agents a clear path to long-term growth with healthy exits and how to create a culture that agents stay loyal to (Stockberger's agents average over 7 years of tenure).“Real estate is more than transactions. It's about fostering lifelong relationships that serve clients at every stage of homeownership,” said Stockberger.“I'm excited to share at the event how agents can build businesses that not only thrive but also create lasting impact and financial freedom.”Stockberger's company also leverages AI in every corner of the business, saving agents 10+ hours a week with automated support, content creation, transaction systems, and more. This month, she's launching the team's first digital employee, a 24/7 agent support assistant that gives her agents on-demand help anytime, anywhere.Her full ecosystem includes on-demand courses, licensing, workshops, and proprietary strategies that teams and brokerages across the country are using to scale sustainably. It's not about gimmicks, it's about building legacy businesses that thrive without burnout.“I don't just hand my agents leads. I hand them a system that keeps clients coming back for life,” added Stockberger.“That's how you build real loyalty, real wealth, and real legacies.”​The Gathering by HousingWire is an annual conference where housing leaders, executives, and rising stars convene to make connections, learn together, and explore solutions to the housing industry's most critical challenges and promising opportunities. Scheduled for June 8-11, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the event brings together professionals from real estate, mortgage, technology, and policy sectors to foster growth and progress within the industry. ​Hear Stockberger on the RealTrending Podcast with Tracey Velt here.For more information about Amy Stockberger Real Estate and the Lifetime Home SupportTM model, visit: andTo learn more about The Gathering, visitAbout Amy StockbergerAmy Stockberger is the CEO and cofounder and owner of Amy Stockberger Real Estate, South Dakota's #1 real estate team since 2017, commanding approximately 10% of the local market share with a powerhouse team of just 20 agents. Nationally recognized among the top 50 real estate teams, she developed the Lifetime Home SupportTM model, a transformative approach that embodies her philosophy of“Serve, Serve, Serve, Sell” by redefining real estate as a lifelong service relationship that supports clients before, during, and long after each transaction. This model empowers agents to build multiple revenue streams beyond commissions, turning cost centers into profit centers while enhancing agent retention and market share. With over 90% of her business fueled by repeat and referral clients and an average agent tenure exceeding seven years, Stockberger has created a service-driven environment that fosters stability, growth, and exceptional client loyalty.

