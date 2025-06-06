South Africa: Sports Committee Chair Urges Comrades Organizers To Prepare For Cold Front

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Joe McGluwa, has called on race organisers involved in the Comrades Marathon to take all necessary precautions to ensure the cold front does not have bad impact on athletes on Sunday.

Weather SA warned of two cold fronts that will sweep through the weekend,starting with the western parts of the country, but affecting most of the provinces. The first of the two cold fronts is expected to land in the Western Cape late on Friday.

Mr McGluwa cautioned that the impending cold fronts may lead to adverse weather conditions, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to prevent any potential harm or disruption to the event and its success.

He said:“The Comrades is one among many sporting events that our country prides itself on among the sporting fraternity. We want it to keep it that way;this is our signature event on our sporting calendar.”

“The reported weather should not influence the event in any way but if it gets to that eventuality we call on all involved in hosting the event and the athletes to make sure they are safe at all times and during all the stages of the event,” continued Mr McGluwa.

The 98th edition of the Ultimate race will be a down run from the City Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Athletes will subject themselves to the 89kmdistance that will end at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The committee wished all participants as well as the Members of Parliament,Provincial Legislatures, and the Parliamentary Athletics Club runners who are participating success.“We say raise our flag and make the institution of Parliament ever relevant to all good causes in our country,” added Mr McGluwa. Parliament is sending 16 athletes to the event.

