Modern Public School Topper Govind Ranuka Was Felicitated By Delhi CM For Scoring 99.4% In 12Th
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modern Public School (MPS), Shalimar Bagh, proudly announces the stellar achievement of their school topper, Govind Ranuka, who has scored a remarkable 99.4% in the CBSE Class XII Board Examinations and was fortunate to get blessed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, at her office in the Delhi Secretariat.
Appreciating the hard work and dedication of Govind towards studies, the Chief Minister wished him success in all future endeavours and declared him "a beacon of hard work, discipline, and inspiration for the youth of the country."
Ms. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, accompanied Govind during the visit and presented a memento as a token of appreciation, in recognition of her efforts to continue to encourage academic excellence in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Alka Kapur said, "Govind's achievement is not just a personal milestone but a proud moment for the entire Modern Public School family. His unswerving determination and dedication mirror the values we nurture in our students. We are profoundly grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta for the kind words and blessings she bestowed upon this celebration of merit," said Ms. Kapur on the occasion.
Modern Public School continues to set the framework for academic brilliance and overall growth, empowering students to aim high and also become worthy contributors to society.
