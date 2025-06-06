EPWK HOLDINGS LTD. Launches International Business To Energize Creative Economy Globally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) XIAMEN, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, EPWK HOLDINGS LTD., a NASDAQ-listed company in the United States, officially kicked off its international business - EPWK International with the launch of the English site ( href="" rel="nofollow" epw ). This marks a pivotal moment for EPWK. As a leading force in China's creative crowdsourcing industry, it expands its focus to the vast global market, ready to energize the international creative economy.

Accumulating Strength: From Domestic Leader to International Explorer

EPWK International (English Version)

Management Team of EPWK

Founded in March 2011 and headquartered in Xiamen, China, EPWK is a national high-tech enterprise, a demonstration enterprise of e-commerce by the Ministry of Commerce of China, a project undertaking unit of the National Science and Technology Support Program, a typical case in the "China's Sharing Economy Development Report" (2019) by the National Development and Reform Commission, a national base for the integration of culture and technology, and the initiator and formulator of the "Service Specification for Creative Knowledge and Skills Sharing Platform." It is also the operating entity of the creative crowdsourcing platform EPWK ( ), founded by Huang Guohua, former chief reporter of Fujian Daily Newspaper Group.

Huang Guohua, founder and CEO of EPWK, has extensive experience in the Internet industry and has keen market insights. Years ago, he transitioned from a career in media to immerse himself in the booming internet start-up scene. He dedicated years to the e-commerce and online service sectors, gaining significant industry insights and hands-on operational expertise. With a keen awareness of the vast potential within the creative services market, he harbored a dream of creating a platform to connect businesses with great talents. This dream led him to establish EPWK.

After years of development, EPWK platform has accumulated a large user base. As of June 30, 2024, the platform had served over 8.74 million buyers and 16.92 million sellers, covering more than 2,800 counties and cities in China. From 2019 to June 30, 2024, the platform had completed a total of 4.6 million projects, with a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) exceeding 1.67 billion US dollars, solidifying its leadership in China's crowdsourcing market.

Intelligence Upgrade: Laying a Solid Foundation for Global Development

On February 6, 2025, Eastern Time (US), EPWK was listed on NASDAQ, becoming China's first listed digital creative services platform (i.e., creative crowdsourcing platform), also known as "China's First Listed Crowdsourcing Platform". Shortly after going public, EPWK embarked on an AI-driven transformation, integrated DeepSeek's advanced solutions and launched "EPWK AI Assistant" in March 2025. DeepSeek, a leading AI technology provider in China, offered substantial support for the upgrade of EPWK platform.

With powerful intelligent analysis capabilities of DeepSeek, "EPWK AI Assistant" can help employers express their needs more accurately, avoid communication errors, and thus improve the efficiency and accuracy of task postings. The combination of DeepSeek's intelligent analysis capabilities and EPWK's self-developed AI intelligent task recommendation engine further improve the efficiency between creative talents.

The intelligence upgrade reflects EPWK's ongoing dedication to technological innovation and its high regard for user experience. With data-driven insights, employers gain optimized suggestions that facilitate effective decision-making, helping them better fulfill their creative demands. This smart service model not only enhances the platform's operational efficiency but also provides a strong groundwork for EPWK's global development.

Looking to the Global Market: Strategic Considerations on Globalization

Regarding this international expansion, Huang Guohua stated, "Under the major trend of globalization, the creative services industry is experiencing unprecedented development opportunities. With the accelerating of global digital transformation, the demand for creative services is facing explosive growth, becoming increasingly diverse and personalized. After years of deep cultivation in domestic market, EPWK has accumulated rich experience and mature operating models, equipping us with the capabilities to expand into international market. Through this international strategy, we aim to bring excellent Chinese creative talents/services to the world, while providing more high-quality creative solutions to global clients, fostering communication and cooperation within the global creative services industry."

As reported, EPWK's international strategy will initially focus on markets with high demand for creative services, such as Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia. The plan is to enhance the visibility and influence of EPWK in the international market by establishing partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and industry associations, alongside market promotion and brand publicity efforts.

Currently, EPWK International's English version 1.0 is live. International employers can post creative tasks, and international service providers can participate in tasks across major industry fields including development, design, video, artificial intelligence (AI), marketing, and copywriting. EPWK will also progressively optimize and refine various features of its international site.

In the next step, EPWK plans to optimize its international platform through localization efforts tailored to the cultural and market characteristics of different countries and regions. This will involve providing more language versions of its services, ensuring users a convenient and efficient experience on EPWK International. Additionally, EPWK aims to strengthen collaborations with globally renowned creative agencies and talents, introducing advanced international creative ideas and technologies to enhance the service quality and competitiveness of EPWK International.

Confident in Meeting the Challenges and Opportunities of the International Market

Facing the competition and challenges of the international market, Huang Guohua, founder and CEO of EPWK, is full of confidence. "We are confident in achieving success in the international market. We boasts a professional, efficient, and innovative team with extensive experience in technology R&D and market operations. Meanwhile, the wealth of data and case studies we've accumulated in the domestic market provide strong support for understanding the demands and trends of the global creative services market. Furthermore, the quantity and quality of Chinese creative talents are highly competitive globally, which is a significant advantage for our international expansion. We believe that through continuous innovation and optimization, EPWK will undoubtedly establish a firm foothold in the international market and become a leading enterprise in the global creative services industry."

Huang Guohua, founder and CEO of EPWK stated: "By entering the international market, EPWK will fully expand and deeply cultivate markets in Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe, and the US. Our goal is to become the linking and driving engine for global creative design companies to meet business needs, empowering the creative industry with AI. We aim to be the 'Alibaba' for non-physical products, unleashing platform value within the next 3-5 years and building a platform-based internet company with a market capitalization exceeding ten billion US dollars."

The international business layout of EPWK is not only an important strategic move for the company's own development but also sets an example for the international development of China's creative service industry. As EPWK continues to expand in the international market, it is expected to promote the integration and development of the global creative service industry and drive new dynamics within the global creative economy.

