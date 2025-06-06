Injury Toll From Russian Attack In Lutsk Rises To 16

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook .

The city has suffered extensive destruction and fires. At least 16 people have been injured.

From a damaged nine-story residential building, rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets.

The State Emergency Service (SES) noted that there may still be people under the debris.

Damaged structures include a residential building, administrative buildings, and civil infrastructure such as a furniture workshop, repair facilities, and vehicles.

Rescuers have extinguished all fires.

All emergency services are working at the scene. A total of 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment are involved. A Point of Invincibility has been set up. SES psychologists and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross are providing assistance.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, In Lutsk, a hotel where members of the national track and field team were staying for a sports event, sustained damage from a Russian strike overnight Friday.