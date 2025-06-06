Injury Toll From Russian Attack In Lutsk Rises To 16
The city has suffered extensive destruction and fires. At least 16 people have been injured.
From a damaged nine-story residential building, rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets.
The State Emergency Service (SES) noted that there may still be people under the debris.
Damaged structures include a residential building, administrative buildings, and civil infrastructure such as a furniture workshop, repair facilities, and vehicles.
Rescuers have extinguished all fires.
All emergency services are working at the scene. A total of 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment are involved. A Point of Invincibility has been set up. SES psychologists and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross are providing assistance.Read also: Russia launched over 400 drones, 40 missiles against Ukraine overnight - Zelensky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, In Lutsk, a hotel where members of the national track and field team were staying for a sports event, sustained damage from a Russian strike overnight Friday.
