Ukraine, Netherlands Sign Agreement To Fund Supplies For AFU
“There is still untapped potential in Ukraine's defense industry for greater military support to Ukraine. That's why we are deepening our cooperation. From now on, we will be able to procure equipment in Ukraine more quickly and efficiently. Together with my colleague Umerov, I have signed the relevant agreement,” the post reads.
Read also: Netherlands to allocate EUR 400M for Ukraine's maritime securit
As Ukrinform previously reported, following the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format held in Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the launch of a new defense production initiative with international partners, which he described as a“strategic shift.”
Photo: x.com/DefensieMin
