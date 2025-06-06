Nova Pacific Provides Drilling Update At Lara Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) ("" or the "") is pleased to provide a further update on the Company's ongoing 8,500-metre Phase 1 exploration drill program at its Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Highlights:



Drilling continues: 21 out of 39 planned drillholes have now been completed (4,953m).

Second drill rig added: A second rig has been added to accelerate the program. Assay results are pending: 7 drillholes have been sampled and shipped to ALS.

Sam Eskandari, the Company's CEO, stated, "We're pleased with the continued progress of our Phase 1 drill program at Lara and the momentum we've built by adding a second rig. Our team is working hard to advance the program efficiently, and while we await assays from the initial holes, the additional drilling will help us refine our understanding of the mineralized zones and target extensions to known mineralization. We look forward to updating shareholders as more results come in."

Phase 1 Drill Program Continues at the Coronation Area of the Lara Project

Nova Pacific's Phase 1 program is focused on completing approximately 8,500 metres of drilling across 39 holes. Drilling commenced in May 2025, with 4,953 metres completed in 21 NQ-sized diamond drillholes to date. Drilling continues, and the addition of a second drill rig is expected to accelerate the program. In logged drill cores, sections of visible massive sulphide and sulphide vein mineralization have been identified within altered felsic volcanics of the Sicker Group.

Assay Results Pending

The 7 drillholes have been sampled and shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, 4 of which were sent for rush assaying. Core processing is ongoing with a third sample shipment being prepared.

Phase 1 Program

The Phase 1 drill program has two primary objectives:

Confirming Historical Drilling: The Company plans to confirm the presence and extent of the mineralization that was included in historical resource estimates. This drilling will provide additional geological data, incorporating comprehensive assay techniques and quality control measures to align with industry standards.Demonstrating Expansion Potential: Beyond confirmation drilling, the Company is also testing recently identified high-priority potential extensions to the known mineralization along the Coronation Trend.







Figure 1 : Second drill rig on site at the Lara Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Stock Option Grants

In addition, Nova Pacific announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 650,000 incentive stock options to certain consultants and advisory board members, each of which vests immediately, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of up to five years, and is governed by the terms of Nova Pacific's stock option plan.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., who is a consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific pursues early and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are well co-ordinated and broadly supported by addressing local priorities and concerns, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project boasts a significant historical resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling and the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

