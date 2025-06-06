Jackpot Digital Goes Live In Jamaica

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) -(TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce the successful installation of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic poker table game ("ETG") at Acropolis Gaming Lounge located in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jackpot Blitz® is an advanced, automated casino poker table that eliminates the need for traditional dealers, allowing for a faster, more efficient gaming experience while maintaining a high level of player engagement. The installation at Acropolis Gaming Lounge is the latest in a series of successful deployments that highlight the growing interest in Jackpot Digital's ETG.







The installation is part of Jackpot Digital's continued efforts to expand its footprint in the land-based casino gaming industry, with a focus on enhancing the customer experience through innovative and engaging dealerless poker ETGs. The Company is committed to driving growth by meeting the evolving needs of casino operators and players alike.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Saskatchewan, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at .

