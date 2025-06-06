Afghan TPS Holders Should Have Applied For Permanent Residency, Says US State Department

The U.S. State Department has responded to growing concerns over the cancellation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan refugees, stating that individuals under this program were expected to apply for permanent residency.

Deputy State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott stated during a press briefing on Thursday, June 5, that TPS was always intended to be a short-term benefit. He emphasized that the status would eventually end, and beneficiaries should have made efforts toward more stable immigration pathways.

Pigott also stressed the importance of ensuring that Afghan individuals entering the U.S. undergo thorough vetting.“It is essential for the U.S. government to verify the background and eligibility of each Afghan entrant,” he said, highlighting national security concerns.

In addressing the impact of President Donald Trump's recent executive order, Pigott noted that an exception was made for holders of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), a program specifically designed for Afghans who worked with U.S. missions.

President Trump on Wednesday signed a controversial directive barring entry to citizens of 12 countries, including Afghanistan and Iran. The decision has been widely criticized by human rights groups and immigration advocates for disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

Previously, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had announced its intention to end TPS for Afghans, a move that could affect thousands of refugees who fled after the fall of Kabul in 2021.

This policy shift places immense pressure on Afghan TPS holders to seek long-term immigration relief or face potential deportation. Legal experts warn that the cancellation could lead to a humanitarian crisis without additional support or legal reforms.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram