NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Circle Shares Surge In First Day Of Trading


2025-06-06 09:01:00

  • Stablecoin issuer Circle (NYSE: CRCL ), fresh off its IPO, saw shares soar by 168% during its first day of trading on Thursday.
  • Stocks are fractionally higher Friday morning ahead of the highly anticipated May jobs report. Economists expect that the U.S. economy added 125,000 during the month.
  • Jobs data throughout the week yielded unexpected numbers. Just 37,000 jobs were added in the private sector last month instead of the 110,000 economists were anticipating.

Opening Bell
 The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE ) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
 The Honorable Scott Turner, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, recognizes National Homeownership Month

