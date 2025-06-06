Quarterfield Dental Arts Of Glen Burnie Welcomes New Owner, Dr. Pooja Soni
Dr. Soni earned her dental degree from Terna Dental College in Mumbai, India, and completed the Advanced Standing Dental Program at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). Her approach combines evidence-based dentistry with the latest advancements in dental technology, ensuring patients benefit from both precision and comfort.
As a trusted dentist in Glen Burnie , Dr. Soni is passionate about creating a welcoming space where patients feel heard, respected, and confident in their care. She has also participated in community outreach and international dental missions, driven by her belief that everyone deserves access to quality dental services.
Quarterfield Dental Arts of Glen Burnie will continue operating from its current location, now under Dr. Soni's leadership. Patients can expect the same trusted team, personalized care, and friendly environment they've always known. Dr. Soni is committed to preserving the values that built the practice while enhancing every patient's experience.
To learn more about Dr. Pooja Soni or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (410) 760-4445.
Contact:
Quarterfield Dental Arts of Glen Burnie
Dr. Pooja Soni
(410) 760-4445
[email protected]
/
SOURCE Quarterfield Dental Arts of Glen Burnie
