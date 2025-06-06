Quarterfield Dental Arts Of Glen Burnie Welcomes New Owner, Dr. Pooja Soni

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm honored to carry forward Dr. Miller's vision and the trusted relationships he built over the years," said Dr. Pooja Soni. "My goal is to make every patient feel truly cared for, combining advanced techniques with a heartfelt commitment to their health, comfort, and overall well-being."

Dr. Soni earned her dental degree from Terna Dental College in Mumbai, India, and completed the Advanced Standing Dental Program at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). Her approach combines evidence-based dentistry with the latest advancements in dental technology, ensuring patients benefit from both precision and comfort.

As a trusted dentist in Glen Burnie , Dr. Soni is passionate about creating a welcoming space where patients feel heard, respected, and confident in their care. She has also participated in community outreach and international dental missions, driven by her belief that everyone deserves access to quality dental services.

Quarterfield Dental Arts of Glen Burnie will continue operating from its current location, now under Dr. Soni's leadership. Patients can expect the same trusted team, personalized care, and friendly environment they've always known. Dr. Soni is committed to preserving the values that built the practice while enhancing every patient's experience.

