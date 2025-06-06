Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Omar To PM Modi: 'Full Statehood Soon' Chenab Bridge Event

2025-06-06 09:01:00
During the grand inauguration of Chenab and Anji Khad rail bridges, J & K CM Omar Abdullah addressed PM Modi, stressing the need for restoring Jammu & Kashmir's full statehood. 'My heart says very soon,' he told the audience, keeping the statehood debate alive. The event also marked new milestones in J & K's rail connectivity with the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat flagged off.

