Brave Kids Books Releases Volume 3 Of Brave Kids: Short Stories To Inspire Our Future World-Changers Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Di Franco says, "Brave Kids is more than a collection of short stories; it's an intentional, high-vibe, carefully curated, and sacred space where kids and their parents, teachers, and mentors can come to feel inspired and experience a shift in perspective that changes everything."

Fans of the series may notice some familiar names among the short-story authors: Kelly Daugherty, Susan Ernst, Carrie Freshour, MJ Luna, Samara Ena Minichiello , Dr. Pamela J. Pine, and Susan Thompson contributed to past volumes. New to the anthology collection are Kimberly Barrett, Michelle Briggs, Jacqueline Diaz, Aubrey Edwards, Margie Cowles Hamner, Cooper Harrison, Korinna Zoya Hunter, Guy Kilchrist, Michelle Lima, Dylan T. MacDonald, Francesca MacDonald, Michol Mae, Sofia Pereira, Elana Ray, Amanda Stuart Thompson, and Teri Wellbrock.

Stories tackle a variety of childhood concerns: facing fears, dealing with being adopted, finding their voices, and safely talking about uncomfortable things. Every story is accompanied by a QR code and URL link that take readers to a song that accompanies it.

Praise for Brave Kids Vol. 3

"Brave Kids will help children work through big emotions and tough situations. What a gift to offer wisdom, insight, and real tools through imagination and play. It's an important resource for kids who are pushed into bravery before they know how." - Kera Sanchez, editor-in-chief, Get Griefy Magazine

"Written with a clear, inviting voice, the book speaks directly to readers who appreciate stories that are both relatable and inspiring. It highlights that real strength lies not in what we have, but in how we embrace our differences and come together to build something meaningful." - Kathryne Mejias, founder of Born for More

"From the moment this book lands in your hands, you will see its extraordinary nature, from the beautiful cover-art rendering of fantasy and bravery and delight by K. J. Kaschula, lead author, poet, and artist, to the to 25 wonderful stories of guiding stars, protection from bullies by magical bears, cuddly collies that become the truest of friends, twin froglets delivered from abuse, and so much more." - Sandi Capuano Morrison, CEO, Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma

About the Author

K.J. Kaschula grew up in South Africa, her first home, where she studied filmmaking at university. Recently, she moved to Paris, France, her now second home, with her husband. She loves to draw and tell children stories. She is the creator of The-Super-Dooper-Secret-Collection, a series of illustrated children's books that follow the adventures of Little Lizzie, who encounters the mystical, magical, and marvelous worlds that exist but have never before been seen by children. She's the lead author and illustrator in the Brave Kids series.

Learn more about Kaschula by visiting ; ; /kaschulas-radio or /home/fun-activities .

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books draws its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

For more information about Brave Kids Books, visit .

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions