Summer Starts Here: June At Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Alexa Tarantino Quartet on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 PM: Rising star saxophonist Alexa Tarantino brings sharp artistry and fresh arrangements to her modern jazz quartet.

Gillian Margot & Geoffrey Keezer on Sunday, June 8 at 7:30 PM: Vocalist Gillian Margot joins Grammy-nominated pianist Geoffrey Keezer for a night of elegance, chemistry, and world-class musicianship.

Local Artist Series: Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish on Monday, June 9 at 7:00 PM: Martha's Vineyard favorites Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish deliver foot-stomping blues and roots rock.

Jimmy's Presents Mason Jennings on Wednesday, June 11 at 7:30 PM: Indie-folk troubadour Mason Jennings brings his poetic lyrics and distinctive voice to Jimmy's stage for a night of acoustic magic.

House of Waters on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 PM: Known for their unique fusion of world music, jazz, and classical influences, House of Waters creates a sound that's as stunning as it is unexpected.

A Yacht Rock Night with Corduroy on Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 PM: Join us in celebrating Father's Day and set sail on a smooth-sailing evening of soft rock favorites with Corduroy's high-energy yacht rock tribute.

Parker Barrow on Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 PM: Southern rock duo Parker Barrow infuse raw vocals and gritty guitar riffs into their bluesy, rock-driven sound.

Steve Smith and Vital Information on Thursday, June 19 at 7:30 PM: Legendary drummer Steve Smith leads his fusion ensemble Vital Information through a powerful performance of jazz-rock mastery.

The Brandee Younger Trio on Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 PM: Harpist Brandee Younger redefines jazz with her trio, blending soul, classical, and hip-hop influences into a singular sonic journey.

Club D'elf on Sunday, June 22 at 7:30 PM: Moroccan-drenched grooves meet electronica and funk in Club D'elf's genre-defying performance.

Local Artist Series: Captain Fantastic on Monday, June 23 at 7:00 PM: Experience the local legend of Captain Fantastic-a tribute to Elton John full of flair, fun, and familiar hits.

Ghost-Note on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 PM: This explosive ensemble, led by Snarky Puppy alums, fuses funk, hip-hop, and jazz into an electrifying live show.

DJ Logic on Friday, June 27 at 7:30 PM: Pioneer of turntable-based jazz, DJ Logic blends beats, scratches, and live instrumentation into a genre-bending performance.

KENNY GARRETT and Sounds From The Ancestors on Sunday, June 29 at 7:30 PM: Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett leads a soul-stirring journey through jazz, spirituality, and ancestral rhythms.

Local Artist Series: Harsh on Monday, June 30 at 7:00 PM: Harsh closes out the month with a powerful local set blending hard-hitting vocals, guitar, and passion.

