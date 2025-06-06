She's 96 But Looks And Lives Like A 75-Year-Old

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Barbara courageously defies the established norm that suggests women should embrace a leisurely and decline-oriented 'senior culture' upon retirement. This acceptance of an outdated custom has unfortunately led many women into premature dependent and elderly behaviors. But with the right information and encouragement, a lot of it can be avoided.

With a background as a pharmacist, Barbara shares her wisdom on living life to the fullest. She explains, "You really must believe that it's possible to control how fast you age," she asserts with unwavering conviction. "You have to consciously choose to live life on your terms, moving beyond outdated traditions that dictate how you age. My newsletter will help women with cutting edge information and common sense to take charge and put the brakes on a premature aging process. You can age without decline. I've done it and others can to it too."

Barbara opts for a diet that eschews typical American offerings, favoring instead nutrient-dense, wholesome foods alongside innovative nutritional supplements, such as resveratrol, that boosts health and longevity." It's one of those generally unknown wonders that works for me."

Barbara's monthly newsletter, available at PutOldonHoldJournal, is a treasure trove of knowledge that she generously offers for free. "The newsletter is a blend of topics," she explained, her eyes sparkling with enthusiasm. "Anti-aging writers and I cover everything from practical anti-aging tips to spirited advice on navigating life and even deep discussions on conservative politics. There is nothing else out there that compares to the newsletter." To subscribe simply click on and select the subscribe key. Again, it's free and packed with valuable content for women who want to keep it 'goin' on' for as long as possible. Barbara ends with "Every woman can have access to such innovative information, and I invite everyone to subscribe and join our community of empowered older women."

Media Contact:

Barbara Morris

760-520-5202

[email protected]

SOURCE Barbara Morris