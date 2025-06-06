Free Yourself Launches On Scentbird With Scents That Invite Reflection, Ritual, And Renewal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to welcome Free Yourself to the Scentbird platform! More than a fragrance brand, Free Yourself offers a sensory journey rooted in emotional well-being, presence, and personal growth. We're excited for our community to experience this transformative approach to scent," said Bettina O'Neill, EVP Business Development & Merchandising at Scentbird.

"At the heart of our work is a belief in scent as a transformative force, a positive intervention that blends the science of well-being with the soul of perfumery," said Free Yourself co-founder Jeff Miller.

Scentbird members can now explore deluxe samples of all four scents in the brand's signature Elements Collection: Air, Eau, Feu, and Terre. Each fragrance is inspired by a classical element and its corresponding emotional energy.

AIR

(Clarity | Awakening | Perspective)

Invites you to Free Yourself from: Overthinking, Self-doubt, Perfection Pressure, Worry

Key notes: Grapefruit, Ginger, Vetiver, Solar Notes, Amber

EAU (Water)

(Calm | Emotional Flow | Softness)

Invites you to Free Yourself from: Grief, Apprehension, Holding Back, Inner Clutter

Key notes: Grapefruit, Petitgrain, Blackcurrant, Gardenia, Aquatic Notes

FEU (Fire)

(Passion | Creativity | Activation)

Invites you to Free Yourself from: Procrastination, Burnout, Playing Small, Creative Blocks

Key notes: Cinnamon, Neroli, Cedarwood Atlas, Leather, Vanilla

TERRE (Earth) (Grounding | Mindfulness | Strength)

Invites you to Free Yourself from: Stress, Distraction, Disconnection, Noise

Key notes: Saffron, Davana, Ylang Ylang, Woody Amber, Opoponax

"We're thrilled to bring Free Yourself to the Scentbird community," added co-founder Todd Thurman. "Each fragrance is more than a scent – it's a space to pause, reconnect, and reflect on what you're ready to release."

About Free Yourself

Founded by Jeff Miller and Todd Thurman, Free Yourself is a fragrance-first wellness brand rooted in reflection, ritual, and the science of flourishing. Each eau de parfum includes a 300-word Wordblock – a reflective tool tucked inside every box. Playful, cheeky, sometimes serious, and always yours to use (or not), the Wordblock invites mindful awareness without prescription. Every scent is a story. Every box is a ritual. Learn more at and follow @freeyourselfandflourish on Instagram and TikTok.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the leading fragrance discovery subscription, offering access to over 600 designer and niche scents through a flexible, personalized monthly plan. For more information, visit or follow @scentbird across platforms.

