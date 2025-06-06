Free Yourself Launches On Scentbird With Scents That Invite Reflection, Ritual, And Renewal
"At the heart of our work is a belief in scent as a transformative force, a positive intervention that blends the science of well-being with the soul of perfumery," said Free Yourself co-founder Jeff Miller.
Scentbird members can now explore deluxe samples of all four scents in the brand's signature Elements Collection: Air, Eau, Feu, and Terre. Each fragrance is inspired by a classical element and its corresponding emotional energy.
AIR
(Clarity | Awakening | Perspective)
Invites you to Free Yourself from: Overthinking, Self-doubt, Perfection Pressure, Worry
Key notes: Grapefruit, Ginger, Vetiver, Solar Notes, Amber
EAU (Water)
(Calm | Emotional Flow | Softness)
Invites you to Free Yourself from: Grief, Apprehension, Holding Back, Inner Clutter
Key notes: Grapefruit, Petitgrain, Blackcurrant, Gardenia, Aquatic Notes
FEU (Fire)
(Passion | Creativity | Activation)
Invites you to Free Yourself from: Procrastination, Burnout, Playing Small, Creative Blocks
Key notes: Cinnamon, Neroli, Cedarwood Atlas, Leather, Vanilla
TERRE (Earth) (Grounding | Mindfulness | Strength)
Invites you to Free Yourself from: Stress, Distraction, Disconnection, Noise
Key notes: Saffron, Davana, Ylang Ylang, Woody Amber, Opoponax
"We're thrilled to bring Free Yourself to the Scentbird community," added co-founder Todd Thurman. "Each fragrance is more than a scent – it's a space to pause, reconnect, and reflect on what you're ready to release."
About Free Yourself
Founded by Jeff Miller and Todd Thurman, Free Yourself is a fragrance-first wellness brand rooted in reflection, ritual, and the science of flourishing. Each eau de parfum includes a 300-word Wordblock – a reflective tool tucked inside every box. Playful, cheeky, sometimes serious, and always yours to use (or not), the Wordblock invites mindful awareness without prescription. Every scent is a story. Every box is a ritual. Learn more at and follow @freeyourselfandflourish on Instagram and TikTok.
About Scentbird
Scentbird is the leading fragrance discovery subscription, offering access to over 600 designer and niche scents through a flexible, personalized monthly plan. For more information, visit or follow @scentbird across platforms.
Media Contact:
Aimee Majoros
6462218149
[email protected]
SOURCE Free Yourself
