O'shaughnessy Ventures Backs Rehabilitation Village For Homeless Nigerian Children

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Balogun will use the fellowship to build a rehabilitation village for about 200 homeless and out-of-school children. The center will provide vocational training and mentorship to help residents reintegrate into society and become self-sufficient. The facility will also incorporate a sustainable agricultural system capable of feeding most of its residents each day.

Balogun, who spent 12 years homeless, founded AKHIN Africa in 2019 to support at-risk youth. Under his leadership, the nonprofit has rescued more than 100 homeless individuals and established support centers in three Nigerian states. In 2024, he received a $10,000 O'Shaughnessy Grant in recognition of this work.

Although he couldn't read English until age 22, Balogun now holds two master's degrees from the University of Ibadan. He has dedicated his career to addressing youth homelessness and expanding access to education.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Israel's journey from homelessness to today is exactly the kind of transformative story we're here to support at OSV. I have no doubt that he will continue to deliver a meaningful impact for Nigeria's most vulnerable youth."

"Changing the story of millions of homeless children around Nigeria began with a call from the OSV Fellowships team," said Balogun. "That single moment marked the beginning of a new era for us and every child still waiting for a chance."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Balogun is the seventh fellow announced in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

