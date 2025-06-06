Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Currency , a global digital finance provider, has launched a brand-new native mobile application, now accessible to users in more than 100 countries worldwide. The app is officially available for download on both Android and iOS devices starting June 1, 2025.
This release marks a fresh, full app launch, representing an important step in Currency's transition to a mobile-native user experience. The new app offers a smoother interface, enhanced usability, and accelerated rollout of new features, supporting cryptocurrency and tokenised asset trading, portfolio management, and real-time market data access.
"Launching our new mobile app is a crucial and necessary step towards Currency becoming a fully transformational digital finance service. This app lays the foundation for future expansions," comments Konstantin Anissimov, CEO of Currency . "We aim to evolve this into a super app covering all client financial "
Currency serves users across more than 100 countries, with plans to expand availability further in the near future. The company is actively working on projects to broaden the app's capabilities.
About Currency
Currency is a global digital finance provider. The company is building the next wave of financial services that bring together decentralised finance, investments, and banking to a single regulated platform. Positioned beyond the scope of traditional exchanges and payment services, Currency provides a seamless, secure, and intelligent financial experience.
Designed to serve businesses, enterprise clients and individual users, the platform supports a wide range of financial needs, from digital asset management to multi-currency operations. Currency ensures flexibility, transparency, and confident control over both personal and corporate finances - all in a next-generation digital environment.
Currency operates in 100+ countries and maintains a strong regulatory footprint, including licensing in the key markets of the United States, the EU and the Middle East.
Contact:
Currency
[email protected]
