Jetblue Deploys PASSUR's Ariva System For Proactive Diversion And Delay Management Across Global Network

The ARiVA software provides situational awareness, monitoring and alerting, decision support, collaborative tools, and predictive data for JetBlue operations

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace announced that JetBlue has deployed its ARiVA software for use in its operations to mitigate the impact of air traffic management delays, irregular operation (IROP) events and diversions on its network. The ARiVA system can be utilized by JetBlue to effectively manage and report on pre-departure, surface, and enroute events across its global network. PASSUR's unmatched surveillance and ARiVA software also ensures the accurate and complete tracking of JetBlue aircraft as they move through key flight event milestones at any location across the globe.

"ARiVA provides our operations team timely information that will be beneficial in the busy summer ahead," said Steve Olson, senior vice president, system operations and airports at JetBlue. "We look forward to continued collaboration with PASSUR to maximize ARiVA's capabilities in support of our operations."

ARiVA is a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that can be quicky implemented and delivers the following key capabilities for Airline Network and Station Operations:



Visualization and tracking of all domestic and international operations gate-to-gate

Holding and Diversion Detection and Management from Holding to Recovery

Tarmac (Long) Delay Tracking of taxiing flights for compliance with DOT rules and customer comfort

ARiVA xETATM predictions – The industry's most accurate Estimated ON, Estimated IN, and Estimated Taxi times for all flights. PASSUR predictive technology is powered by state-of-the-art heuristic and machine learning algorithms fed by multiple data sources.

Tracking and alerting on Early/Late Arrivals and Departures, Tarmac Delays, Gate Conflicts, Diversions, A-14 Save Opportunities, and Aircraft Holding

Chat Rooms for easy collaboration among stakeholders during IROP events

Flight State Updates for all flights including Cancelled, Scheduled, Departed, Enroute, Landed, Arrived and Return to Gate

SMS and Email Diversion Alerts FAA Time-Based Flow Management (TBFM): TBFM times are available for more effective departure management.

"We are excited that JetBlue has deployed our ARiVA platform to minimize the effect of delays on its operations," said Brian Cook, CEO of PASSUR Aerospace. "ARiVA's selection by JetBlue is testament to ARiVA's ability to serve as a single platform for airlines to proactively manage irregular operations, diversions, weather events and air traffic management delays at the network and station level."

The ARiVA platform also supports airline and airport workflow capabilities including Deicing, FAA Terminal Flight Data Management (TFDM) Integration; Common Use and International Gate Management; Pre-Departure Sequencing; Arrival/Departure Management; and Tow Management.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. provides the aviation industry with improved situational awareness, decision support, and predictive analytics through the ARiVA product suite. Its flight operations platform and global data feeds offer dynamic flight tracking from origin to destination, continuous alerts and notifications, and real-time collaboration to improve schedule efficiency, IROP mitigation strategies, asset utilization, and overall customer satisfaction. Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at for updated products, solutions, and news.

