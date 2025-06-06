Heidelberg Pharma To Present At The Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum June 12Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heidelberg Pharma invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LADENBURG, Germany, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Pharma AG (XETRA: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Andreas Pahl, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by on June 12th, 2025.

Heidelberg Pharma's lead candidate, HDP-101, a BCMA-targeting ADC with the novel payload Amanitin, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Multiple Myeloma. HDP-101 is showing promising results, including a prolonged complete response in a patient who had undergone extensive prior treatment. The patient has received continuous treatment with HDP-101 alone for over 19 months, showing excellent tolerability of the drug.

In addition, promising biological activity and objective improvements were observed in several patients, underscoring the potential of HDP-101 as a treatment option for Multiple Myeloma. Dose escalation is continuing, and the study is advancing in cohort 8.

Furthermore, the second candidate, HDP-102, a CD-37-targeting ADC with the novel payload Amanitin, has recently entered clinical development and the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I study for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Heidelberg Pharma Announced First Patient Dosed in Phase I Study of Amanitin-based ADC Candidate HDP-102 for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Heidelberg Pharma to Present Promising New Clinical Data on its Lead ATAC Candidate HDP-101 at EHA 2025 PR: Heidelberg Pharma Amended Royalty Financing with HealthCare Royalty



About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company working on a new treatment approach in oncology and developing novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells.

Heidelberg Pharma uses several compounds and has built up an ADC toolbox that overcomes tumor resistance via numerous pathways and addresses different types of cancer using various antibodies. The goal is to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the compound Amanitin from the green death cap mushroom in cancer therapy. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at .

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. ITACTM, ETACTM are pending trademark applications of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

