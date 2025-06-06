Issue Of Equity

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

6th June 2025

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 September 2024 (the“Offer”), 326,205 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 6 June 2025 at offer prices ranging from 91.4p to 97.2p based on an unaudited net asset value of 91.4p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 326,205 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 9 June 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 9,376,504 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 44,747,455 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Steve Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181