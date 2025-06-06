Issue Of Equity
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
6th June 2025
FWT Shares
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 September 2024 (the“Offer”), 326,205 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 6 June 2025 at offer prices ranging from 91.4p to 97.2p based on an unaudited net asset value of 91.4p per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 326,205 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 9 June 2025.
Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 9,376,504 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 44,747,455 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.
For further information please contact:
Steve Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment