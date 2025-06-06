South Africa And Finland Launch Groundbreaking Youth Peace Mediators Mentoring Programme

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, today launched the South African leg of the South Africa-Finland Youth Peace Mediators Mentoring Programme.

This pioneering initiative, co-implemented by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, aims to empower a new generation of peacebuilders to advance global conflict resolution and sustainable peace.

Programme Objectives

The one-year capacity-building project will create a dynamic network of young peace mediators, equipping them with practical tools to contribute effectively to peace negotiation, mediation, conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction. The programme directly supports:

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (Youth, Peace and Security).African Union Agenda 2063 (particularly its youth-focused governance, peace, and security pillars).The inclusion of youth in formal peace processes worldwide.

A Fitting Tribute during Youth Month

Minister Lamola highlighted the symbolic significance of launching the programme during South Africa's Youth Month, which honours the legacy of young activists in the struggle against apartheid, notably the heroes of the 1976 Soweto Uprising:

“We know too well that ethnic hatred poisons communities, that religious intolerance fractures societies and that ideological fanaticism suffocates debate. When violence rises, freedoms crumble and the very light of democracy flickers under the storm of conflict. This is not some distant tragedy; it is the lived reality of women and children in Eastern DRC, Sudan, Gaza and other places across our wounded world. By building bridges across continents, we reaffirm that young people are not merely beneficiaries of peace - they are essential agents of its creation.”

Programme Structure

Fifteen (15) exceptional young peacebuilders - jointly selected by DIRCO's Diplomatic Academy and Finland's Centre for Peace Mediation - will participate in:



In-person workshops in South Africa and Finland,

Study visits to the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) headquarters, Online expert sessions on thematic areas of peace mediation.

Participants represent nations in conflict, post-conflict societies and global peacebuilding leaders, including:

South Africa, Finland, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Qatar, South Sudan, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

Strengthening International Partnerships

Aligned with the South Africa-Finland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the programme:



Advances a strategic peace mediation partnership between the two countries,

Fosters networking and knowledge-sharing among young peace mediators, Provides mentorship by seasoned international peace practitioners.

Minister Lamola said this initiative underscores South Africa's role in shaping inclusive, youth-driven solutions to global challenges - ensuring that the voices of the next generation define the future of peace.

