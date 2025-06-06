Trading Technologies' TT® Platform Wins Award For Best Derivatives Trading System In Markets Media's 2025 Global Markets Choice Awards

Win follows Best in Fintech recognition for Alice Pocklington, EVP Head of APAC, in Markets Media 2025 Women in Finance Asia Awards

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced that its TT platform won the award for Best Derivatives Trading System in Markets Media Group's 2025 Global Markets Choice Awards. The awards were presented last night at an event in New York.

Alun Green, TT's EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options, said: "As we continue to build on our significant expansion into new asset classes and services across the trade life cycle, it remains a high honor to receive recognition for excellence in support of derivatives trading, which will always be an important focus for TT. Thanks to Markets Media for continually celebrating the best the industry has to offer."

Terry Flanagan, Managing Director, Markets Media, said: "Trading Technologies has a longstanding market-leading position as a platform of choice for sophisticated traders of futures and options on futures. And it's not standing still - the firm continues to add functionalities and raise the bar on algorithmic execution and multi-asset digitization, and it has recently added support for U.S. equity options. Trading Technologies is a logical winner for Best Derivatives Trading System."

The award is the second recent recognition for TT from Markets Media. Last week, Alice Pocklington, TT EVP Head of APAC, won Markets Media's 2025 Women in Finance Asia Award for Best in Fintech, presented at an event in Singapore. The awards celebrate "the most dynamic, talented and accomplished professional women who drive excellence in the financial centers of Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney."

The TT platform offers multi-asset solutions across the trade life cycle. The platform, which handled more than 2.8 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2024, includes a comprehensive order and execution management system (O/EMS) connecting to more than 100 global exchanges and venues across asset classes.

Traditionally a North American award, the Markets Choice Awards are now global as of this year. The awards recognize and celebrate the "best of the best in capital markets trading and technology."

In 2024, TT won the Markets Media European Markets Choice Award for Best Listed Derivatives Exchange/Order Management System (E/OMS).

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( ) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies

