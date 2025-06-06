Trulieve Announces June 2025 Event Participation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in June.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Chicago, Illinois : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a discussion with Weldon Angelos of Mission Green on June 10th, and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a panel discussion on Florida's Cannabis Market on June 9th.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.
Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]
Media Contact
Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
[email protected]
