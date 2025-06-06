Lucky Energy Appoints Arizona Iced Tea's Star Executive As New President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fabiano will oversee essential functions that drive velocity at Lucky Energy, leveraging his extensive experience in the beverage industry to promote transformational growth. He served as Chief Sales Officer at AriZona Iced Tea for the past five years, having been promoted from Vice President of Convenience. During his tenure, he expanded the company's C-store business from $320 million in 2016 to an expected $680 million to $700 million in IRI retail sales by the end of 2025. Additionally, he increased retail sales of AriZona Hard Iced Tea to $100 million in less than two years, capturing nearly four percent of the market share in hard teas almost overnight.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lou to Lucky Energy during this crucial time for our company as we aim to connect with more consumers in additional locations more frequently," said Laver. "His talent for building relationships and his proven track record of delivering results and driving significant, strategic change make him an excellent fit for our organization as we evolve across all business areas. He truly is a force of nature, and his enthusiasm for the beverage industry is unmatched."

Fabiano added, "We are witnessing a significant shift in the industry as consumers increasingly seek beverages that taste good and contain cleaner ingredient lists. Lucky Energy is at the forefront of this movement, offering delicious products with minimal ingredients. Couple that with an authentic story and masterful storytelling, and you have a brand anyone would jump to join. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with Richard and the Lucky Energy team to accelerate brand growth. Additionally, I am excited to continue to work with my vast network of partners, many of whom are already distributors for Lucky Energy and are pleased about my new leadership role at the company."

