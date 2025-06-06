Lucky Energy Appoints Arizona Iced Tea's Star Executive As New President
"We are thrilled to welcome Lou to Lucky Energy during this crucial time for our company as we aim to connect with more consumers in additional locations more frequently," said Laver. "His talent for building relationships and his proven track record of delivering results and driving significant, strategic change make him an excellent fit for our organization as we evolve across all business areas. He truly is a force of nature, and his enthusiasm for the beverage industry is unmatched."
Fabiano added, "We are witnessing a significant shift in the industry as consumers increasingly seek beverages that taste good and contain cleaner ingredient lists. Lucky Energy is at the forefront of this movement, offering delicious products with minimal ingredients. Couple that with an authentic story and masterful storytelling, and you have a brand anyone would jump to join. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with Richard and the Lucky Energy team to accelerate brand growth. Additionally, I am excited to continue to work with my vast network of partners, many of whom are already distributors for Lucky Energy and are pleased about my new leadership role at the company."
About Lucky Energy
Lucky Energy is committed to providing cleaner, better-for-you products. Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Richard Laver, the brand's mission is to motivate people to keep going. The product line features six flavors, a unique blend of five super ingredients, including maca and beta-alanine, and has 0 sugar and 0 calories. Products are available on luckybevco, Amazon, and over 12,000 locations nationwide. For more information, visit and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .
