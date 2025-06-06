Defi Dev Corp. Partners With Drift Protocol To List Dfdvsol Liquid Staking Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a strategic partnership with Drift Protocol, the leading decentralized derivatives exchange on Solana with $1B in deposits.

As part of the collaboration, Drift intends to integrate dfdvSOL, a liquid staking token (LST) staking to the DeFi Dev Corp. validator, into Drift's borrow/lend market. This integration expands the utility of dfdvSOL into Solana, offering market participants new ways to access rewards while holding a reward-generating, SOL position staked with DeFi Dev Corp.

“The Drift platform is world-class, and this integration thus boosts the utility of dfdvSOL across the DeFi ecosystem,” said Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Dev Corp.“We're excited to be working with Drift at the intersection of institutional access, derivatives, and liquid staking.”

The partnership also includes plans for future support of tokenized equity assets, including the potential tokenization of DFDV's publicly traded stock. While early-stage and non-binding, both parties are aligned in exploring how real-world equities can integrate with Solana's DeFi ecosystem over time.

dfdvSOL, built by Sanctum in May 2025, is a liquid staking token that represents SOL delegated to the Company's validator that enables stakers to earn rewards while maintaining flexibility across DeFi applications.

Disclaimer: DeFi Dev Corp. receives a commission on the SOL rewards generated from its validator operations and a portion of the fee imposed via the Sanctum protocol based on staking operations by dfdvSOL users. DeFi Dev Corp. is not responsible for the development, security, or operation of Sanctum's technology or infrastructure, and is not acting on behalf of Sanctum. Users should independently evaluate the risks associated with LSTs and related technologies.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to Solana (SOL). Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

About Drift Protocol

Drift Protocol is a decentralized perpetual futures exchange built on Solana that enables high-performance, capital-efficient trading of crypto assets. With a focus on speed, scalability, and advanced risk management, Drift offers fully on-chain perpetual contracts powered by a dynamic liquidity engine and cross-margining system. Drift's architecture is designed to serve both retail and institutional users, providing low-latency order execution and deep on-chain liquidity within Solana's high-throughput environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company's SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's SOL holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

