Mexico's Judicial Overhaul: Indigenous Lawyer Hugo Aguilar Ortiz Wins Top Court Election
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 1, 2025, Mexico held its first-ever national election for federal judges, including the presidency of the Supreme Court, marking a major shift in how the country selects its judiciary.
According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), Hugo Aguilar Ortiz, a Mixtec lawyer from Oaxaca, received the most votes among more than 60 candidates, securing 6.1 million votes or 5.3 percent of the total.
He will become the first Indigenous chief justice of the Supreme Court on September 1, 2025. This election followed a sweeping judicial reform passed in September 2024.
The reform reduced the number of Supreme Court justices from eleven to nine and shortened their terms from fifteen to twelve years. It also replaced the Federal Judiciary Council with a new Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal and introduced a salary cap for judges.
The reform aimed to increase accountability by letting voters choose judges, but it also sparked controversy over the potential for political influence and reduced professional standards.
Voters selected nine Supreme Court justices, two magistrates for the Superior Chamber, fifteen for the regional chambers of the Electoral Tribunal, five members of the new disciplinary tribunal, 464 circuit court magistrates, and 386 district court judges.
The turnout was about 13 percent, which is low for a federal election in Mexico . Each voter cast nine votes for Supreme Court candidates, split between five women and four men, reflecting new gender requirements.
Aguilar Ortiz, 51, has worked as a lawyer for the Zapatista National Liberation Army and currently serves as an official with the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples.
He ran on a platform emphasizing Indigenous perspectives in the judiciary. While he has no official party affiliation, he previously worked with former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on major projects.
Critics argue that many winning candidates, including Aguilar, are close to the ruling Morena party, raising concerns about the independence of the judiciary and the risk of organized crime influencing the courts.
This unprecedented election and reform have drawn international attention. Business leaders and legal experts are watching closely, as the changes could alter the balance of power in Mexico and affect the country's legal environment for years to come.
