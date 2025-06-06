403
Chile Turns To Brazil, India, And Turkey To Cut Military Reliance On Israel
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile looks to Brazil, India, and Turkey to diversify its military purchases and reduce dependence on Israel. This change follows President Gabriel Boric's decision to reduce reliance on Israeli defense suppliers after Israel's actions in Gaza caused a diplomatic break.
Chile's Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano confirmed in parliament that the country is now exploring new partnerships. For decades, Chile bought Israeli military technology, including radars and command systems.
After the recent Gaza conflict, Chile withdrew its military attachés from Israel and announced support for an arms embargo. President Boric told the Defense Ministry to quickly present a plan to find new suppliers.
Minister Delpiano said Chile is now talking with Brazil, Turkey, and India. Chilean Air Force officials have already visited Brazil to discuss aerospace products. Turkey has signed a four-year deal with Chile to modernize Navy frigates using Turkish combat systems.
Chile's Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, pointed out that Chile is the only Latin American country with a free trade agreement with Turkey, making cooperation easier. India is also being considered, but no major deals have been made yet.
Chile's Defense Procurement
Chile continues to work with other suppliers like the United States, France, China, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Netherlands. Still, the main goal is to avoid sudden supply problems and keep the military strong.
Chile's defense budget was $1.84 billion in 2024 and is set to grow by over 1% each year through 2029. The government has set aside $98 million for new Army vehicles in 2025 and at least $600 million for two new Navy ships by 2026.
These upgrades mean Chile needs reliable partners who can deliver advanced technology. This shift is not just about politics. It is a practical move to protect Chile's military readiness and independence.
By turning to Brazil, Turkey, and India, Chile wants to make sure its defense is not at risk because of outside conflicts. This approach shows how countries can build safer supply chains in an unpredictable world.
