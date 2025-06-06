Vivo T4 Ultra Launching In India With 50MP Selfie Camera And 7000Mah Beast Battery!

If you're planning to buy a new phone, it might be worth waiting a few more days. Vivo's new phone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, is getting ready to launch in India soon. This phone promises several excellent features. The Vivo T4 Ultra will be the third phone in the company's T4 series. Vivo has officially announced that the T4 Ultra will debut in India on June 11, 2025, at 12 PM. For those eager to purchase this smartphone, it will be available on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Along with the launch date, the company has also revealed a glimpse of the phone's design.

Expected Specifications of Vivo T4 Ultra

The Vivo T4 Ultra features an exceptional camera setup that photography enthusiasts will surely love. It boasts a triple camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo T4 Ultra offers 3x periscope telephoto zoom and a 10x telephoto macro zoom sensor. Additionally, it includes a remarkable 100x digital zoom function. For selfie lovers, this smartphone is equipped with a stunning 50-megapixel front camera.

Looking at other impressive features, the Vivo T4 Ultra will have an attractive 6.78-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5000 nits of peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, this device promises excellent performance for multitasking and daily use. Reports also suggest that it will pack a substantial 7000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. This smartphone will run on Android 15.

Regarding the price, Vivo hasn't officially revealed the figures yet. However, various reports indicate that this smartphone will launch in the budget segment for around Rs 35,000. It is expected to compete with premium offerings from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.