Kerala: Nine-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Home In Thiruvananthapuram, Police Suspect Suicide
Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala's capital, a nine-year-old girl, Ahalya, daughter of Shyam and Lekha from Shanthivila, has been found dead in her home under the jurisdiction of Neyyattinkara police station. Police are investigating the incident and suspect she died by suicide, possibly due to distress after being scolded by her mother earlier in the day.
Ahalya was a fourth-grade student at Neyyattinkara Government UP School. On the morning of the incident, she was preparing to go to the hospital with her father, Shyam, as her mother, Lekha, was unwell. Police reports indicate that Ahalya stumbled and fell while getting ready. Her mother reportedly scolded and slapped her, instructing her to sit still and not fall again before they left.
Girl left at home with aunt
Ahalya was left at home in the care of her paternal aunt while her parents went to the hospital. Later, after preparing food, the aunt called Ahalya to eat. When the child did not respond, and did not open her room door despite repeated calls, the aunt looked through the window and discovered her hanging.
Neyyattinkara police were immediately informed and have registered a case. Following legal procedures, Ahalya's body will be transferred to the hospital for a post-mortem examination before being released to her relatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment