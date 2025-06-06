Kerala: Nine-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Home In Thiruvananthapuram, Police Suspect Suicide

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala's capital, a nine-year-old girl, Ahalya, daughter of Shyam and Lekha from Shanthivila, has been found dead in her home under the jurisdiction of Neyyattinkara police station. Police are investigating the incident and suspect she died by suicide, possibly due to distress after being scolded by her mother earlier in the day.

Ahalya was a fourth-grade student at Neyyattinkara Government UP School. On the morning of the incident, she was preparing to go to the hospital with her father, Shyam, as her mother, Lekha, was unwell. Police reports indicate that Ahalya stumbled and fell while getting ready. Her mother reportedly scolded and slapped her, instructing her to sit still and not fall again before they left.

Girl left at home with aunt

Ahalya was left at home in the care of her paternal aunt while her parents went to the hospital. Later, after preparing food, the aunt called Ahalya to eat. When the child did not respond, and did not open her room door despite repeated calls, the aunt looked through the window and discovered her hanging.

Neyyattinkara police were immediately informed and have registered a case. Following legal procedures, Ahalya's body will be transferred to the hospital for a post-mortem examination before being released to her relatives.